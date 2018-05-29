TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

MALLOY: MONEY FOR STATE PIER IMPROVEMENTS

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is planning to spend $15 million to upgrade the State Pier in New London for use by developers of several offshore wind projects. Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced a plan Tuesday that would include construction of a heavy lift pad on the pier. He says the improvements would give developers a well-protected harbor from which to deploy equipment for the construction of wind turbines off the coasts of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey. Malloy says the spending, which must be approved by the state Bond Commission, would help spur economic development that could turn the city into a hub for the offshore wind industry. State officials say the development also will provide a better link from Long Island Sound to the region’s freight rail system.

DETAILS RELEASED ON ARREST OF ACCUSED MURDERER

The arrest warrant affidavit concerning the deaths of a Griswold couple and their son, shows the accused had arranged a deal with the son to exchange drugs for a safe inside the parents home that had guns. The Hartford Courant says 23-year old Ruth Correa and her brother went to the Kenwood Estates home of Kenneth and Janet Lindquist on December 20th of last year. The plan was to stage a phony robbery at the home, but the plan went awry when the son, Matthew Lindquist, panicked. The affidavit states Correa and her brother fatally stabbed Matthew, went into his parents home, killed them, and set the house on fire, taking with them the safe, and other valuables. Ruth Correa remains held on 2-and-a half million dollars bail, and is due back in court June 6th. Her brother hasn’t been charged in the case, but police sources say he is a suspect. He’s in prison on unrelated charges.

AWARDS FOR PEOPLE WHO HELPED STABBED OFFICER

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford’s police are honoring three people who helped save the life of an officer after she was attacked and critically wounded while responding to a landlord-tenant dispute. Police Chief David Rosado on Tuesday presented the department’s Distinguished Citizens Award to Marvin Dixon and Jose Casanova, two maintenance workers at the apartment building and Jacqueline Marciano, the building’s assistant superintendent. Police say Dixon and Casanova pulled the attacker off Officer Jill Kidik as she was being stabbed in the neck on May 17, while Marciano called police and provided first aid. Kidik survived despite suffering lacerations to her jugular vein and trachea. The suspect, 39-year-old Chevoughn Augustin, of Hartford, is in custody on $2 million bail and is due back in court June 5 on charges including attempted murder.

MAN FALLS, DIES AT PROVIDENCE PLACE MALL

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A man who was apparently “fooling around” and riding an escalator rail lost his balance and fell to his death at a Rhode Island mall. Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements tells WPRO-AM the victim fell one floor, from the escalator at the movie theater level to the food court, at the Providence Place Mall just before 11 p.m. Monday. Clements says the man lost his balance, fell backward, and hit his head on a table. He suffered “massive injuries” and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim was a 45-year-old Pawtucket man. His name wasn’t immediately released. Police say the death appears to be accidental, but they’ll review surveillance video. There have been a handful of deaths at the mall since it opened in 1999, including other people falling from escalators. A man died in 2006 after he jumped between escalators and fell.

RI GOV SEEKING RE-ELECTION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says she’s running for re-election. The Democratic governor posted a 30-second video on Twitter Tuesday to announce her bid for a second term. Raimondo took office in 2015 as the state’s first female governor. She has prioritized improving the state’s economy and creating jobs. That’s also the focus of the campaign video. Raimondo faces a primary challenge from former Rhode Island Secretary of State Matt Brown. At least three Republicans have announced challenges, including former jewelry company CEO Giovanni Feroce Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan. Former Republican lawmaker Joe Trillo is running as an independent. Raimondo says she’s asking voters to give her the chance to “finish the job we’ve started together.”