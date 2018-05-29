TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

SEARCH SUSPENDED



GROTON, Conn. (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two missing Connecticut boaters after the vessel they were believed to be using was found on a beach. The Coast Guard says it suspended the search for 21-year-old Spencer Mugford and 20-year-old Sophia McKenna at 10:30 p.m. Monday. They departed from Avery Point in Groton on Sunday and were last seen on social media at 2 a.m. Sunday. The boat it is believed they were in – a 14-foot white and blue sailboat – was found with no mast on a beach Monday evening on the other side of Long Island Sound near Greenport, New York. Authorities say there was no evidence anyone had walked up the beach. The Coast Guard and several other agencies searched for the pair.

GAS PRICES NO DETERRENT TO TRAVEL

Gasoline prices are going up but that’s not expected to hurt tourism here in Southern New England. The high prices could even work to Connecticut’s advantage. Experts say people who thought of traveling cross country may even change their plans. Connecticut’s tourism operators receive about half their business from in-state residents. More than 30 tourist destinations in New London County, will kick off the tourism season on Saturday, June 9th during the 14th annual Connecticut Open House. They’ll be offering free or discounted admission and special offers.

FAMILY ESCAPES FIRE

Norwich firefighters responded to a house fire on New London Turnpike around 5 o’clock Monday afternoon. Several city departments were on scene as fire ripped through a two and a half story home in the East Great Plain section of Norwich. Fire officials said two or three people were inside the home when the fire started, but they escaped safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

COP SHOOTS AT CAR

Ston­ing­ton police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after 2:30 Mon­day af­ternoon. An off duty policeman approached the vehicle and fired a gun striking it when the driver sped away with a pas­sen­ger. Po­lice said they thought the two men could be armed. The driver, Jonathan Ilar­raza, of North Kingstown, R.I. lost con­trol of the ve­hi­cle and hit a con­crete wall on Gar­den Street. His passenger, Robert Aber­crom­bie ran from the crash, prompt­ing po­lice to is­sue a shelter in place alert. A third occupant of the car, Jan Poirier of no known ad­dress, was taken into cus­tody for threat­en­ing an of­fi­cer. Aber­crom­bie and Ilar­raza are ex­pected to be charged with lar­ceny and other charges. All three are be­ing held on bond.

TEAM NAME CHANGING FOR A NIGHT

On July 14th, the Connecticut Tigers will celebrate New England Night by taking the field at Dodd Stadium in Norwich as the New England Lobster Rolls. The minor league baseball team will wear Lobster Rolls hats and jerseys on the field. Fans are encouraged to visit golobsterrolls.com for information about the night, as well as Lobster Rolls merchandise including hats and T-shirts. The lobster roll is described as a sandwich native to New England, made of lobster meat served on a grilled hot dog-style bun with the opening on the top rather than the side.

PREPPING FOR AN OIL SPILL

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – An annual two-day oil spill exercise is planned for the waters off of a local town. In a news release, the Coast Guard Sector of Southeastern New England says it is hosting a full-scale oil spill exercise beginning Wednesday in Westerly. More than 20 federal, state and local agencies will coordinate a simulated response to a potential major oil spill affected the Rhode Island coastline. The exercise was established to comply with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, which improves the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to respond to large oil spills.