WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEGISLATION UPGRADES VETS’ HEALTH CARE

Last week, Congress approved a bill allowing veterans to seek medical care at federally-qualified health centers. Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal says the legislation will provide vets with more flexibility when it comes to medical treatment by making local clinics available to them. Blumenthal says the bill would offer veterans the option of receiving medical care closer to home. He says that’s especially critical for those who don’t have ready access to transportation. Blumenthal touted the legislation during a visit to the Community Health Center in New London on Tuesday.

FUNNY MONEY FLOATING AROUND

East Lyme po­lice are looking for a woman who bought a $150 gift card with 8-$20 bills at the Stop n Shop around 10:30 Monday night. The bills were later determined to be counterfeit. Secu­rity sur­veil­lance video showed a woman wear­ing a green cam­ou­flage hooded sweat shirt, dark pants and dark sneak­ers with white soles. She was driving a dark SUV. East Lyme po­lice ask anyone with information to contact them at (860) 739-5900.

DAIRY FARMER FUNDS RESTORED

Yesterday, Eastern Connecticut dairy farmers were pleased as Gov. Dannel Malloy announced the restoration of more than $1 million in state funding to support the dairy industry. Earlier this month, the legislature approved fully restoring the state’s Agriculture Sustainability Account, which was cut by $1.4 million during the state’s long-delayed biennial budget process in October. The governor traveled to Franklin yesterday to make the announcement.

FUN BEFORE FINANCES

Preston residents will be able to enjoy the fifth annual Preston Palooza carnival-style fundraiser Thursday, before going indoors for the annual town meeting. Both will be held at the Preston Veterans’ Memorial School beginning at 4:30, with the Town Meeting to begin at 7:45 to discuss the proposed town and school budgets. On May 17th, the Board of Finance voted to cut $120,000 from each budget, and agreed to use $160,000 from the town’s undesignated surplus fund to help balance the budget and lower the projected tax rate.

WWII-ERA PLANE IN GROTON TODAY

A WWII era B-17G Flying Fortress heavy bomber is in Groton today. The “Yankee Lady,” built in Burbank, California, never saw combat action and now tours the northeastern U.S. visiting air shows. “Yankee Lady” is in Groton, available for tours on the ground until 5 p.m. today, with flight experiences available for a fee. The aircraft is stopping in Groton while transitioning between airshow appearances.

INFO FORUM TONIGHT

An informal session will be held at the Otis Library in Norwich tonight at six in the community room, on a proposal to create a village district overlay zone in the Norwichtown area. Regan Miner, an historical consultant to the city, will give a presentation. Similar overlay districts are in place in other towns, including Preston, Ledyard, Waterford and Old Lyme. The Commission on the City Plan will make a recommendation to the City Council on June 5th.