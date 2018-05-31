THURSDAY EVENING UPDATE

MOHEGAN SUN STILL AIMING FOR BOSTON

BOSTON (AP) – Mohegan Sun is seeking to overturn Wynn Resorts’ Boston-area casino license. The tribal-run casino company submitted new filings in Superior Court in Boston this week in a 2015 lawsuit challenging the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s decision to award Wynn the lucrative license over Mohegan Sun the previous year. Mohegan Sun argues that recent allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn are further proof the state’s licensing process was biased and flawed. Steve Wynn stepped down as company CEO earlier this year but denies the allegations against him. The gaming commission opposed Mohegan’s motion in a legal brief, arguing that its investigation of Wynn Resorts is ongoing, including why a $7.5 million settlement between Steve Wynn and a former employee was not previously disclosed.

INTERIOR PROGRESS

Some progress in the legal entanglement surrounding a planned jointly-run tribal casino in East Windsor. The U-S Department of the Interior will be publishing notice Friday that an amended gaming agreement between the Mohegan tribe and the state of Connecticut is taking effect. The same action, though, is required by the Interior Department regarding amended gaming agreements between the state and the Mashantucket-Pequot tribe. No word yet, on when that might happen. Both notices have to be issued so that the planned casino to be run by both tribes can proceed. The gaming facility is aimed at blocking the impact of an MGM casino complex set to open in August in Springfield, Massachusetts.

FOXWOODS 301

A local casino is taking a big leap into the world of auto racing. Officials announced today the July 22nd NASCAR Cup race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway will be known as the “Foxwoods Resort Casino 301”. Foxwoods officials say it’s a continuing effort to diversify its interests outside of gaming. Among those taking part in the race-naming announcement was NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, who joined casino and speedway officials in participating in a victory lap of sorts around the casino property, sitting in various vehicles that included the New Hampshire Speedway pace car.

BUMP STOCK BAN SIGNED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed a bill that prohibits bump stocks and other devices that enable guns to fire like automatic weapons. The House and Senate approved the legislation earlier this month. It was prompted by the shooting last October at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead. Police said the shooter used a bump stock. In signing the bill on Thursday, Malloy praised Connecticut lawmakers while criticizing Congress for not banning the devices nationwide. The Democrat said there was no reason for anyone to own such a device except “for the mass killing of people.” The Connecticut law carries penalties of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Massachusetts enacted a ban on bump stocks in January. Several other states have laws as well.

CONN COLLEGE HELPING NL

Connecticut College is giving New London 100-thousand dollars, continuing an annual tradition of the college giving the city money in lieu of paying taxes on the tax-exempt campus property. There had been some question as to whether the college would donate to the city, as the two sides had failed to come up with a new agreement. Conn College is one of the largest tax-exempt properties in New London.

NPU WARNS OF SCAM

Norwich Public Utilities is warning its customers of a phone scam. Officials say callers are claiming to be collecting on overdue bills, and are threatening immediate service shut-offs unless payments are made over the phone using a credit card through a third-party provider. . NPU says only customers who have previously been contacted by mail would receive a call, and no phone payments are done through third parties. Contact Norwich police if you receive such calls.

ARREST IN APPARENT DOMESTIC DISPUTE

COVENTRY, Conn. (AP) – A Coventry man who police allege fired 20 rounds into a home before leading state police on a high-speed chase has been ordered held on more than $1 million bail. Police charged 36-year-old Daniel Ballard on Thursday with criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal attempt to commit home invasion. Police say they were called about a domestic assault Wednesday night. The woman left with her two children and drove to a friend’s house before going to a police station. Police say Ballard shot up the friend’s house while the friend and the children were in the home. The family’s dog was shot and had to be euthanized. According to court records, Ballard’s wife filed for divorce in April. He has no previous criminal record.

MAGNETIC COMPANY MOVING TO PUTNAM

A Massachusetts-based manufacturer of magnetic brakes for the wire and cable industry is relocating over the border to Connecticut. Governor Dannel Malloy says Magnetic Technologies, Limited is moving to Highland Drive in Putnam, bringing with it 40 new jobs over the next five years. The state Department of Economic and Community Development is providing a 1-point-5 million dollar loan to assist with the relocation. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin next year.

FIGHT AT THE ‘BOWL

A Rhode Island man faces charges of punching a driver at the New London-Waterford Speedbowl after a race there Wednesday night. Police say 44-year old Scott Barrington of West Greenwich was apparently a friend or crewmember of one of the drivers involved in a two-car crash on the track around 9:30 PM. Police say he allegedly punched the other driver in the wreck as he was walking off the track, possibly breaking his nose. Speedbowl management has barred the suspect from the facility. No word on any court date.

NEW LONDON SCHOOL FOOD THROWDOWN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some top chefs are converging in New London to help answer a question being asked everyday in school cafeterias across the country. What kind of tasty and nutritional dishes can be served for school lunches that students actually like and can be produced at rock-bottom costs while meeting federal government requirements? The chefs will take part in the first “$1.25 Throwdown” contest Saturday. They’ll try to create dishes that cost no more than $1.25 apiece to make. That’s the amount chef Dan Giusti and his company will be limited to when they serve New London’s 3,900 school children each day. Giusti, a former head chef at a top-rated restaurant, organized Saturday’s event, which is both a fundraiser for city schools and a generator of new recipes.