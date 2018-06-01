FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

NO PROGRESS IN BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS

Norwich school administrators and city council members got together last night but still couldn’t bridge the budget gap between the two for education spending. The school board wants $83 million. The city council is offering $77.7 million. Mayor Peter Nystrom complained about the lack of specific numbers coming from school administrators. The city council is expected to finalize a budget next week.

NEW BUSES COMING TO NE CT

The Quiet Corner is getting new public buses. A $565,000 grant from the state Department of Transportation will fund eight new buses for the Northeastern Connecticut Transit District. They are expected to be on the streets before the end of the year. Right now, the district has 11 buses that are all around ten years old and topping 200,000 miles and have needed major repairs recently.

MONTVILLE PASSES BUDGET

The mill rate in Montville is going up, barely. A .03 mill increase approved unanimously last night after the town council okays a $59.3 million budget. The council did trim the education budget by $320,000. Owners whose houses are assessed at $200,000 will pay about $6 more in property taxes next fiscal year.