MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

MURDER CHARGE COMING TODAY

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – Relatives of three family members killed during a botched fake robbery say law enforcement officials have told them a second person will be arrested. The relatives told The Hartford Courant that Sergio Correa is scheduled to be charged with murder Monday in New London Superior Court. He currently is detained on $1 million bail on a probation violation charge. Correa’s sister, Ruth Correa, is charged with felony murder and other crimes in connection with the December 2017 killings in Griswold. The victims included 56-year-old Kenneth Lindquist, 61-year-old Janet Lindquist and their 21-year-old son, Matthew. Police say Matthew Lindquist was in on a plot to steal guns from his parents’ home and make it look like a robbery. Sergio Correa’s lawyer says he had nothing to do with the killings.

ACADEMY RACISM A CONCERN

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A Mississippi congressman is urging his Connecticut colleagues to meet with NAACP members to discuss concerns about racial discrimination at the Coast Guard Academy. The Day reports Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson recently talked about those concerns with NAACP members in New London, the academy’s home. He’s urging three Connecticut Democrats – U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney – to do the same. Blumenthal says plans are in the works for such a meeting. New London NAACP members say they have received complaints of hate crimes at the academy. Thompson is ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, which has oversight over the Coast Guard. Academy officials have said the school does not tolerate racism and has accountability and disciplinary systems in place.

WHAT TO DO WITH AMBULANCE MONEY?

The town of Ledyard is finalizing a contract with a new ambulance service provider. What to do with an estimated $750,000 is another issue. The money was left in the EMS Capital Fund, which previous ambulance service provider Ledyard Volunteer Emergency Squad has contributed heavily to over the years. LVES says it isn’t interested in contesting for the money. Mayor Fred Allyn III said the money will not go to new spending but most likely will go to emergency services.

BUDGET VOTE IN NS TODAY

North Stonington residents vote today on the proposed 2018-19 budget. The nearly $20 million proposal consists of a $5.07 million general government budget and a $13.5 million education budget, while also putting money aside for debt service and capital projects. If approved, the budget is expected to increase the tax rate from 28 mills to 28.2 mills. Polls are open at Town Hall until 8 p.m.

GUN VIOLENCE EVENT DRAWS CROWD

Res­i­dents, and sev­eral lo­cal busi­nesses, gath­ered in Niantic yesterday to raise aware­ness about gun vi­o­lence. The event hosted by the lo­cal chap­ter of Moms De­mand Ac­tion drew many fam­i­lies sport­ing or­ange ap­parel and pro­vided in­for­ma­tion on ways to re­duce gun vi­o­lence. Sandy Hook Prom­ise, Safe Fu­tures and the Led­yard SAVE Prom­ise Club were also on hand to help raise aware­ness of var­i­ous el­e­ments con­nected to gun vi­o­lence. The East Lyme Po­lice also con­trib­uted free gun locks that were given away at the event.

RI MAN DIES IN NORTH STONINGTON CRASH

(North Stonington, CT) — An elderly Rhode Island man is dead following a head-on crash in North Stonington. Police say 76-year-old Eugene Vincelette was driving on Route Two Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck crossed into his lane. The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries, but Vincelette later died at the hospital. No charges have been announced against the driver of the pickup truck, but the crash remains under investigation.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) – Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Rhode Island Saturday. Authorities say 23-year-old Daniel White, of Bradford, was driving in Hopkinton around 1 p.m. when he lost control and crashed into trees on the side of the road. White was later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital. Police say White was wearing a helmet at the time, and speed was a factor in the crash.

SEWERS CLOGGED

Unclogging and repairing sewer system pumps damaged by flushable wipes, cooking grease and various plastics is costing the Water Pollution Control Authority in Stonington about $40,000 a year. The costs are then passed on to sewer system users through higher fees. Fees have gone up in each of the past three years after many years of no increases. Officials say municipalities have to spend money on repairs and labor, taking employees away from performing other tasks. Town officials have been asked to post information about the problem on social media.