TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

KAYAKER BODY FOUND

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a kayaker who went missing last month has been recovered off the coast of Old Saybrook. A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed that the body recovered in Long Island Sound on Tuesday morning is 18-year-old William Zadrozny. The recovery comes eight days after Zadrozny went missing while kayaking in the area. He was last seen at the mouth of the Connecticut River. The Coast Guard began searching for him after a good Samaritan found his overturned kayak around 5 p.m. May 28. A life jacket and fishing gear were inside. The search was suspended the next day.

VILLAGE DISTRICT GETS FAVORABLE RECOMMENDATION

Plans to establish a Village District Overlay Zone in Norwichtown receive a positive endorsement from the Commission on the City Plan. The proposal now goes to a June 18th public hearing before the city council, who has the final say. City planner Deanna Rhodes says new construction, and major renovations to existing commercial buildings would have to conform with the historic character of the area, under the overlay rules. The village district would encompass Town Street between the Leffingwell House Museum and First Congregational Church, and New London Turnpike from Town Street to Otrobando Avenue. It wouldn’t include the Norwichtown Green, since that area is already protected by the local and national historic districts. Rhodes stresses the proposed village regulations aren’t meant to drive away potential growth. She says there’s been some interest shown in establishing other village districts, in the Hale Mill area of Yantic and at Uncas Leap.

EARLY RELEASE PANNED

Local Republican lawmakers are up in arms over the state`s early release program. Their anger stems from the discovery that a Hartford man with a history of violent crime was accused of killing three members of a Griswold family back in December. Groton senator Heather Somers says the murder victims would still be alive today were it not for the failed policy of the Malloy administration. Griswold Representative Kevin Skulczyck says the early release program is the brainchild of Mike Lawlor, who serves as Under Secretary for Criminal Justice Policy and Planning. The lawmakers say the early release program for violent criminals should be suspended immediately. They held a press conference today after Sergio Correa was arraigned in court for his role in the Griswold murder. He was released from prison in September after serving a ten-year sentence for armed robbery and other crimes. Correa was arrested in February for drug possession and violating probation. His sister Ruth has also been charged in the case.

NL MAN ADMITS TO FATALLY BEATING A BLIND VICTIM

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) – A New London man has pleaded guilty to beating a blind man so severely that he eventually died. 46-year-old Edgar Sanchez-Valencia pleaded guilty Monday in New London Superior Court to first-degree manslaughter under the Alford doctrine. Sanchez-Valencia and 38-year-old Marlon Beasley both lived at an apartment complex for seniors and disabled people. Sanchez-Valencia has epilepsy and Beasley was legally blind. Both men were drinking at a party Thanksgiving morning in 2016 when Beasley was asked to leave because he was being disrespectful to his girlfriend. Sanchez-Valencia told investigators he intervened when he thought Beasley was going to hit his girlfriend. Beasley was found unconscious in a hallway and died when he was taken off life support days later. Sanchez-Valencia will be sentenced Aug. 15.

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER DOESN’T INVEST MUCH TIME

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s chief investment officer unexpectedly resigned last month after just 10 days. The Hartford Courant reports state Treasurer Denise Nappier called Sean Crawford’s departure “an unfortunate situation.” Crawford started the job on May 14. The position pays a salary of $325,000 a year. Crawford had been tapped to oversee the Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds. Nappier had praised Crawford’s “hands-on experience” and “depth of knowledge” at the time of his hiring. Crawford worked in private investment banking before managing $15 billion in funds at New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Laurie Martin replaced Crawford as chief investment officer. Martin was deputy chief investment officer before serving as interim CIO for over a year.