TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH BUDGET APPROVED

Norwich aldermen late last night adopt a 134-million dollar budget for the new fiscal year that slightly raises the mill rate in the town district, and slightly decreases the rate in the paid fire district. School spending will go up three-percent, far below the nine-percent requested by the board of education. Democratic alderman Joseph DeLucia’s proposal to add 1-point-2 million dollars to the board of ed’s budget failed to win support from the four majority Republicans on the council. He fears financial problems ahead. The school board is dealing with a projected 1-point-5 million dollar shortfall in the current year’s budget. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says the three-percent spending increase is appreciated, but it leaves a gap. The Board of Ed’s Budget Committee meets Monday night, one day before the full board meets. School officials have indicated they could take legal action against the city if there’s not enough education funding.

NL SCHMOOZES WIND FARMERS

New London is trying to position itself to take advantage of the growing offshore wind industry. The city hosted a special reception with European officials and suppliers at the Garde Arts Center on Monday. The event was sponsored in part by RENEW Northeast. Abby Watson is the head of government affairs for Siemens Gamesa , the world’s largest manufacturer of offshore wind turbines. She says the state’s maritime workforce can really benefit from the offshore wind industry. Later on this month, the state plans to choose between three offshore wind developers seeking to provide Connecticut with power from wind farms in federal waters off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard.

VOTERS APPROVE NS BUDGET

In its first public vote this season, the North Stonington budget has passed in a referendum. The nearly $20 million budget passed overwhelmingly 485-290. The new budget spends almost 3.5% more than the current one and comes with a small mill rate increase of 2/10ths of a mill. The quick approval bucks a trend where North Stonington has had to hold numerous referendums before a budget was passed.

NEW BUDGET FOR GROTON CITY

Groton City has a new budget. A 16 million dollar plan was passed at the city’s annual budget meeting, 38-23. City Clerk Deb Patrick says a budget vote hasn’t been this contentious in years. Last year, the budget was passed unanimously 27-0. The mill rate goes down from 5.22 to 4.58.

YANTIC MILL SOLD

An old mill in Yantic has changed ownership hands. A buyer identified in records at City Hall in Norwich as Mill Development CT bought the Hale Mill for $826,000. The company is apparently tied to a New York auto dealership, whose owner says he doesn’t have any concrete plans for the mill as yet. Mayor Peter Nystrom has described the transaction as a “big deal.” Hale Mill was built in 1864. Production ended there in 1989.

PARK VANDALIZED

State department of energy officials are trying to find whoever vandalized a Lebanon park with swastikas. Swastikas and other graffiti were spray-painted on trees at the Lake Williams State Park Scenic Reserve. The vandalism was reported this weekend and DEEP officials say this is unacceptable. Anyone with information is asked to call EnCon police.

BODY ID’D

GROTON, Conn. (AP) – Police have identified the body found in the waters off Connecticut’s coast Wednesday. The Groton Police Department announced Monday the name of the deceased is 66-year-old Kenneth Johnsen of Des Moines, Iowa. Johnsen’s body was found in the Noank section of Groton around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious and is being treated as an untimely death. The autopsy results are still pending.

INMATE DIES AT YORK

An investigation is underway in Niantic where an inmate in the town’s women’s prison was found dead. Joyce Salters had been at York Correctional Institution since May 2nd on a theft charge. She was found unresponsive Sunday morning. A department of correction spokesman says the death doesn’t appear to be suicide or foul play.