WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

MURDER SUSPECT PLEADS

The Hartford woman accused of murdering a Griswold couple and their son pleaded not guilty today in New London Superior Court. The public defender representing 23-year old Ruth Correa also waived a probable cause hearing meaning the state won’t have to present evidence to a judge to convince him the case should be prosecuted. Correa and her 26-year old brother are both charged with killing Kenneth and Janet Lindquist, and their 21-year old son in December of last year., after a drug deal with the son failed to happen. Correa’s case has been continued to July 11th..Her brother is due back in court July 9th.

HOME INVASION SENTENCE

A Norwich man will serve two years behind bars for being involved in a home invasion. 38-year old Dyshawn Figueroa will also serve three years probation after he and a co-defendant forced their way into a Norwich apartment in October, 2016, attacked a man, and stole between 300 and 400 dollars as well as some marijuana. The victim suffered severe head injuries, and had to have surgery after being hit several times with a gun. The co-defendant, Rasheed Serrano, is due back in court June 21st.

HOME-SCHOOLING PARENTS PROTESTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut parents who home-school their children are balking at a state investigation into the death of a 17-year-old autistic boy, saying the Office of the Child Advocate is targeting them. Parents gathered Wednesday at the state Capitol, upset Child Advocate Sarah Eagan subpoenaed records of students withdrawn to be home-schooled. Home-school organizations say it’s an “unwarranted intrusion into the rights and lives of law-abiding parents.” Katiria Tirado was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for the February 2017 death of her son, Matthew Tirado, who was starved and physically abused. He weighed just 84 pounds when he died and had not been in school for months. While Eagan has faulted the Department of Children and Families, she says the process of withdrawing children from school needs to be reviewed.

WESTERLY HIGH SCHOOLERS LEARNING AT E.B.

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) – Several Rhode Island high school students are learning the basics of building a submarine thanks to a workforce training program that aims to develop trade skills. The Westerly Education Center is offering a maritime sheet metal class in partnership with submarine builder Electric Boat. This is the first year the program has been open to high school students who plan to enter the workforce after graduation.

Four students in the program are set to graduate in the coming weeks. A fifth is in his junior year. Once they complete the program, the students can apply for a job at Electric Boat, go to college or get a job elsewhere.

KEEPING WEEDS IN CHECK

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island town is trying to weed out unruly yards. The Westerly Town Council enacted a measure Monday that sets a maximum height for weeds. Residents could be fined up to $50 per day if weeds on their property exceed six inches. Council members say the measure was necessary after a Superior Court judge dismissed a case in which a resident was fined $2,275 for excessive weeds. Some lawmakers were uncertain whether the measure would apply to grass lawns. Town Attorney William Conley Jr. told the Sun grass was covered. In New London, Connecticut, a resident last year successfully appealed an order to cut her lawn after arguing her all-natural yard was filled with native plants.