WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RESIDENTS SHOOT DOWN GUN RANGE IDEA
About 250 residents were in attendance at a “scope meeting” held last night at the Griswold high school auditorium prior to the state conducting an environmental impact evaluation of property expected to become the new state police training facility in Griswold. Bob Panko Vice President of Friends of Pachaug Forest Incorporated cites noise and lead pollution issues in asking the state to revisit their decision to build the facility in Griswold. He says the gun range would have a tremendous negative environmental impact. Others said it would hurt the area economy and businesses. A purchase and sale agreement is pending for parcels at 100 and 101 Lee Road in the town of Griswold.
TWO LEADERS LEAVING MONTVILLE
Montville Waste Pollution Control Authority Administrator Brian Lynch and waste water treatment plant Superintendent Michael Didato are resigning and will take jobs in Putnam next month. The resignations come following disputes between Lynch and town councilors, that Lynch said “created a threatening, harassing and hostile work environment.” The town disputes the allegation. Gary Murphy, chairman of Montville’s Water and Sewer Commission, described the resignations as a “tremendous loss” for Montville, saying the pair will be tough to replace.
TRACK CONSTRUCTION TO START
The New London City Council has approved the start of construction of a new high school track. The council also prevented forfeiting a $98 million portion of an upcoming high school construction project by getting it started by the July 6th deadline. The track project begins a long-delayed north campus portion of a two-phase, $150 million school construction project first approved by voters in 2014.
NEW TAX RATE SET FOR GROTON TOWN
Groton homeowner taxes will be going up by $54 for every $100,000 in assessed property value following the town council’s approval of the tax mill rate to 24.17 mills. The slight increase is credited to the fact that anticipated state cuts to education didn’t come to fruition. The Town Council will keep the tax rates flat for Mumford Cove and the Sewer District, 0.34 mill and 0.27 mill, respectively.
AUNDRE’S BACK
The Groton Town Council voted 7-1 last night to fill the seat vacated by Rich Moravsik, with Aundre Bumgardner. The only vote against Bumgardner’s appointment was Lian Obrey. She said her opposition was not about the person but about the process. Portia Bordelon, who was interested in the seat, was also unhappy with the process saying there was no interview, no transparency and the council didn’t acknowledge her in its brief deliberations on Tuesday. Rita Schmidt nominated Bumgardner, saying he’s knowledgeable and works well with both sides of the aisle.
KELLY LOSING PRINCIPAL
The principal of the Kelly Middle School in Norwich said he will resign June 30th. William Peckrul said personal reasons led to his decision. The school district will now begin searching for a new principal at the school. Peckrul submitted his letter of resignation on May 29th, two days before a 14-year-old girl was arrested at Kelly on charges of third-degree assault and breach of peace. The arrest came after a father told authorities his son was being bullied throughout the year.
DEATH AT WAL-MART
Norwich police are looking into a death at Wal-Mart. Authorities think it was a drug overdose. An unresponsive person was found in a vehicle in the parking lot around 1:30 yesterday afternoon. The name of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin are notified.