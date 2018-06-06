WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

RESIDENTS SHOOT DOWN GUN RANGE IDEA

About 250 residents were in attendance at a “scope meeting” held last night at the Griswold high school auditorium prior to the state conducting an environmental impact evaluation of property expected to become the new state police training facility in Griswold. Bob Panko Vice President of Friends of Pachaug Forest Incorporated cites noise and lead pollution issues in asking the state to revisit their decision to build the facility in Griswold. He says the gun range would have a tremendous negative environmental impact. Others said it would hurt the area economy and businesses. A purchase and sale agreement is pending for parcels at 100 and 101 Lee Road in the town of Griswold.

TWO LEADERS LEAVING MONTVILLE

Montville Waste Pol­lu­tion Con­trol Au­thor­ity Ad­min­is­tra­tor Brian Lynch and waste wa­ter treat­ment plant Su­per­in­ten­dent Michael Didato are re­signing and will take jobs in Put­nam next month. The res­ig­na­tions come following disputes between Lynch and town coun­cilors, that Lynch said “cre­ated a threat­en­ing, ha­rass­ing and hos­tile work en­vi­ron­ment.” The town disputes the allegation. Gary Mur­phy, chair­man of Montville’s Wa­ter and Sewer Com­mis­sion, described the res­ig­na­tions as a “tremen­dous loss” for Montville, say­ing the pair will be tough to re­place.

TRACK CONSTRUCTION TO START

The New Lon­don City Coun­cil has ap­proved the start of con­struc­tion of a new high school track. The council also prevented forfeiting a $98 mil­lion por­tion of an up­com­ing high school con­struc­tion project by getting it started by the July 6th deadline. The track project begins a long-de­layed north cam­pus por­tion of a two-phase, $150 mil­lion school con­struc­tion project first ap­proved by vot­ers in 2014.

NEW TAX RATE SET FOR GROTON TOWN

Groton homeowner taxes will be going up by $54 for every $100,000 in assessed property value following the town council’s approval of the tax mill rate to 24.17 mills. The slight increase is credited to the fact that anticipated state cuts to education didn’t come to fruition. The Town Council will keep the tax rates flat for Mumford Cove and the Sewer District, 0.34 mill and 0.27 mill, respectively.

AUNDRE’S BACK

The Gro­ton Town Coun­cil voted 7-1 last night to fill the seat va­cated by Rich Mo­ravsik, with Aun­dre Bum­gard­ner. The only vote against Bum­gard­ner’s ap­point­ment was Lian Obrey. She said her op­po­si­tion was not about the per­son but about the process. Portia Borde­lon, who was interested in the seat, was also unhappy with the process saying there was no in­ter­view, no transparency and the coun­cil didn’t ac­knowl­edge her in its brief de­lib­er­a­tions on Tues­day. Rita Sch­midt nom­i­nated Bum­gard­ner, say­ing he’s knowledgeable and works well with both sides of the aisle.

KELLY LOSING PRINCIPAL

The principal of the Kelly Mid­dle School in Norwich said he will re­sign June 30th. Wil­liam Peck­rul said per­sonal rea­sons led to his decision. The school district will now begin searching for a new prin­ci­pal at the school. Peck­rul sub­mit­ted his let­ter of res­ig­na­tion on May 29th, two days be­fore a 14-year-old girl was ar­rested at Kelly on charges of third-de­gree as­sault and breach of peace. The ar­rest came af­ter a father told authorities his son was be­ing bul­lied through­out the year.

DEATH AT WAL-MART

Norwich police are looking into a death at Wal-Mart. Authorities think it was a drug overdose. An unresponsive person was found in a vehicle in the parking lot around 1:30 yesterday afternoon. The name of the deceased won’t be released until next of kin are notified.