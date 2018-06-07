THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

DOMINION THREATS CONTINUE

Dominion Energy wants to prove to regulators that its Millstone Power Station in Waterford faces closure unless the state fully considers the plant’s environmental and electricity grid benefits. Dominion has turned over financial statements and documents in an effort to show “proof of an unsustainable return on equity with a declining profile.” Dominion executives pointed to their 2012 decision to shut their power station in Carlton, Wisconsin. The documents will be reviewed over the summer by the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, the Office of the Consumer Counsel and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

NEW EATS IN PAWCATUCK

Two Westerly brothers are planning to open a new Italian-American restaurant in the closed West Broad Street Bistro building in Pawcatuck. The Ferraro brothers hope to open their new eatery in August. They both currently work at Tony D’s in New London, where they say they’ve studied and learned the restaurant business for the past three years. They plan to be open six days a week and keep the kitchen open late for people. Karen Hanson of Stonington, the realtor who brokered the deal, will be moving into space that is being renovated across West Broad Street from the restaurant on Mechanic St.

POLICE SECRETARY SUING

A former New London police secretary is suing the City of New London. Cynthia Olivero’s complaint, obtained by “The Day,” accuses the city of invading her privacy by giving “The Day” information about her medical condition last November. The lengthy complaint also alleges that police maliciously failed to accommodate her multiple sclerosis.

HOUSING PLAN DRAWS CROWD

A public hearing was held Tuesday night on a proposal to build 37 units of affordable housing next to the Interstate 95 north, Exit 70 off-ramp and Neck Road in Old Lyme. After three hours and with just over 500 people in attendance, the zoning commission continued the hearings till 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 11th. The developer, HOPE Partnership said the units would be built for people making between 25 percent and 80 percent of the area median income of $84,800, or households making between $21,000 and almost $68,000 annually. A spokeswoman said these people work but don’t make enough to save for a down payment on a home and make too much to qualify for any state or federal assistance.

MYSTIC’S NICE

Mystic has earned a spot among the “20 Best Small Towns To Visit in 2018 .” The Smithsonian Institution says it earned the recognition based on a compilation of towns with a population of under 20,000 and that “combine historic elements with distinct cultural offerings, natural beauty” and other features. It’s shipbuilding past, food-and-drink scene and its year-round schedule of events placed it among the top 20 elite.

CVS BUYS LOCAL DRUGSTORE

CVS Health has purchased Quality Care Drug on Ocean Ave. in New London. Owner Joseph Thibeault confirmed the sale, saying he wanted to retire. The 63-year-old Thibeault said the neighborhood supported him very well and the business was doing fine. He said it was just time to retire while he’s healthy and can do things.