FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

BODY FOUND

The body of a boater missing off the Groton coastline since May 27th has been found. State Department of Conservation police say 21-year old Spencer Mugford was discovered by a commercial fisherman about 3 miles southeast of UConn-Avery Point around 12:45 PM Friday. His remains have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Mugford and 20-yer old Sofia McKenna were last heard via a Snapchat message. McKenna is still missing. A piece of the boat that is thought to have been used by the couple turned-up last week off Orient Point, Long Island.

POSSIBLE GUN RANGE PREVIEW?

Live gunfire will occur Wednesday at the site of the proposed state police gun range in Griswold. State Department of Administrative Services officials says the exercise will provide baseline information for the noise study that will be part of the Environmental Impact Evaluation of the site. The gunfire will be done between 9 AM and 2 PM at the Lee Road location. Rainy weather will postpone it to the following day. You’re asked to stay clear of the area during that time.

VETO OVERRIDES IN THE WORKS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some Connecticut legislative leaders want to override some of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recent vetoes. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano on Friday called on state lawmakers to “stand together” and reject Malloy’s veto of a bill creating a new process for removing problematic students from classrooms. The bill had unanimously cleared the Senate during the legislative session. Malloy says the bill, as written, creates “too great a risk that students of color and those with disabilities will be disproportionately affected” by the new removal powers. Members of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus had urged Malloy to veto the legislation. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz supports overriding vetoes of bills regarding a tax credit for smaller businesses and limits on the governor’s authority to cut education aid.

GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFUL SUPPORTS TOLLS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – An independent candidate for Connecticut governor says a pilot program should be started in 2019 to test electronic highway tolls on the Harford area’s high-occupancy-vehicle lanes along Interstate 84. Oz Griebel said again Friday he supports tolls, pledging to establish a system on Interstates 84, 91 and 95 within three years of being elected governor. Griebel says the pilot program would provide valuable information to begin tolling on all three highways. Griebel is a former banker and head of the Hartford region’s largest business organization. He was also chair of the now-defunct Transportation Strategy Board, which he says should be resurrected to better plan and fund transportation investments. Griebel says he strongly supports a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot ensuring transportation revenues are spent on transportation.

CONTROVERSIAL APRON CAUSES FIRING

ANDOVER, Conn. (AP) – Documents released by a Connecticut town have revealed new details on a Board of Selectmen member who was fired from his town jobs over sexual harassment complaints. Andover Selectman Jay Linddy was fired from his town jobs partly over a lewd apron he wore in Town Hall. Town documents released Wednesday show the apron had male genitalia sewn in cloth at the bottom. Two women complained in August 2017 that the 70-year-old showed the apron to them and that he also made inappropriate jokes about them and other employees. Linddy was fired from his positions as the town’s animal control officer and transfer station attendant in October 2017.

He still serves on the Board of Education and the Recreation Commission.

Linddy has declined to comment.

PASTA-TOSSING LAWSUIT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A jury has awarded more than $100,000 to a woman struck by a bowl of pasta thrown by a man during an argument at a Connecticut restaurant. The Connecticut Law Tribune reports the jury on May 31 ruled in favor of Constance Koulmey, who was the unintended target of the pasta thrown by James Sweeney inside the Oakville restaurant in March 2015. The Woodbury woman said in her negligence and battery suit that Sweeney, of Spring Lake, New Jersey, threw the pasta at another man with whom he was arguing. Instead it struck Koulmey, who said the spicy sauce burned her eyes, causing her to fall and hit her head. Sweeney admitted throwing the pasta but denied causing any injuries. His lawyer declined comment. Criminal charges against Sweeney were dismissed.

GETTING A VIEW OF MARILYN

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut. A 26-foot statue of the iconic actress has been placed in a Stamford park across the street from a church, which is getting a full view of her behind. It depicts the famous scene from the 1955 movie “The Seven Year Itch” where Monroe holds down her dress as air blows up from a subway grate. The back of the statue showing her underwear faces the First Congregational Church of Stamford. The Advocate newspaper reports some passers-by said it was disrespectful to the church. The statue by artist Seward Johnson was put up Monday as part of a public art display. Church member Maureen Matthews says it’s sure to spark conversation when worshippers return Sunday.