FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

PAWCATUCK GAINING ON WESTERLY

Things are looking up for downtown Pawcatuck. The village is attracting new businesses and housing options as it tries to compete with neighboring Westerly. Many people believe the revitalization of Pawcatuck will really start to take off once the old Campbell Grain building finally comes down. Stonington First Selectman Rob Simmons says a lot can be done with that property, including commercial and residential development. Simmons says the lot has been used as a dumping ground for decades and the building itself is a fire hazard. Next month, the Board of Finance will consider approving 40-thousand dollars to tear down the structure.

GRANDCHILD ADVOCATING FOR SEASIDE

The great granddaughter of Cass Gilbert, the architect and designer of the Seaside tuberculosis sanatorium in Waterford, wants to start a group of volunteers that would be known as the Friends of Seaside State Park. Helen Post Curry said she supports the state’s vision of Seaside. The mental health sanatorium closed in 1996. Post Curry says she is hoping to attract Seaside neighbors, many of whom are skeptical of the state’s lodge plan, preservationists and anyone interested in the future of Seaside. She says there are a lot of Cass Gilbert fans and archaeological historians and preservationists, and people that are Gilbert scholars and authors that care about the Seaside buildings.

NYSTROM WANTS SOME BRAINSTORMING

Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom has invited representatives from other larger towns in the region to hold a discussion of state mandates for education and special education costs that they say are driving up local budgets, deficits and leading to higher property taxes. Nystrom sent an invitation for an open meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 25th at Norwich City Hall. The current Norwich education budget faces an estimated $1.5 million deficit when the books close June 30th.

THREAT IS NO THREAT

Police will be at the Plainfield High School prom following a threatening comment. Officials say it was made by a 17-year-old student. After an investigation, it was determined there was no direct threat to the school or prom. The teen was issued a summons. Police, nonetheless, will be patrolling prom.

SEND TRASH QUESTIONS TO THE PAPER

New London City officials are asking residents to submit any questions they may have with a proposed pay-as-you-throw program, in which residents would pay up to $1 for special yellow bags to dispose of trash. The City Council will vote on the proposal June 18th. The program has generated much debate and many questions. If you have a question, you are urged to send it to cityeditortheday.com . All questions received will be answered in “The Day” and on www.theday.com.

LIFE COMING TO FORMER HOT SPOT

The former Rosalini’s nightclub on Route 2 in Stonington used to pack in large crowds in its heyday to watch local and national entertainment. That ended in the 90’s when it closed. Since the Fuji Gardens restaurant closed four years ago, the property has become overgrown and vandals have struck. Richard Mann of Westerly has signed a contract to purchase the building and plans to reopen it as a restaurant with dinner shows ranging from music to comedy. He hopes to open by October. Mann said he hasn’t decided on a name but is thinking of something reminiscent of the old Rosalini’s.