SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MISSING BOATER’S BODY FOUND IN LONG ISLAND SOUND

Authorities say a body spotted just before noon Friday by a good samaritan and recovered from Long Island Sound just southeast of Avery Point in Groton have confirmed it is missing boater Spencer Mugford. The Coast Guard had suspended a search for the 20 year old Mugford and 21 year old Sofia Mckenna last week. The pair was last seen in a social media post around 2 a.m., Sunday, May 27th after leaving Avery Point in a 14-foot sailboat.

AREAS OF ROGERS LAKE TO BE TREATED WITH HERBICIDE ON MONDAY

The town of Old Lyme has alerted residents around Rogers Lake that a herbicide will be used to treat the lake on Monday. Application of the herbicide, Clipper, will begin at 10 a.m. According to the notice, swimming within the treatment area will be restricted on the day of treatment. Use of water from the lake for drinking and cooking, boating and fishing, and watering of livestock is prohibited until Tuesday. Use of lake water for irrigation is prohibited until Saturday, June 16th. For a map of the treatment areas go to the town’s website.

LEDYARD POLICE SEEK DRIVER WHO PEPPER SPRAYED TOWN EMPLOYEE

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) Ledyard Police are searching for a driver who drove toward a public works employee directing traffic, got out of his car and pepper sprayed him around 12:30 Friday afternoon. The construction was happening on the south end of Colonel Ledyard Highway near the Groton line. The driver then sped off towards Groton in an older model black or gray, Nissan Altima or Sentra with CT plates, which characters either “AH66” or “AH65″ as part of the plate number. The driver is described as a white male, between the ages of 35 and 40, 5’11” tall, with dark brown hair and a full beard. Anyone with information is asked to call Ledyard Police.

NORWICH POLICE TARGET UNDERAGE DRINKING

Thanks to a partnership with Norwich Youth and Family Services, Norwich police will spend up to 20 shifts targeting underage drinking and drug use. Town officials say underage drinking is clearly an issue, especially at this time of year with proms, graduation and college students returning home for the summer. Police will be targeting known party spots and will respond to tips about parties or underage drinking and drug use via a new tip line. In July, Norwich Youth and Family Services will send trained underage children into local liquor stores to try to purchase alcohol. Clerks and licensees of the stores that do sell to the minors will be cited. In Norwich more than 5 percent of students grades 7 thru 12 admitted to using alcohol in the past 30 days, but 34 percent said they saw no risk, a slight risk or weren’t sure of the risk associated with substance use. To provide a tip about underage drinking or drug use, call the police departments anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561, ext. 2892.

NEW LONDON TO CONSIDER STRICTER PENALTIES FOR PESKY DIRT BIKE RIDERS

A new ordinance is being considered by the New London City Council that would establish stricter penalties, impose up to $2,000 in fines and provide police with the power to destroy or sell seized dirt bikes. New London is addressing the illegal operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles on city streets. Police say it’s a public safety hazard and risk to other motorists when they have to chase the bikes through the city. Riders sometimes taunt and intimidate motorists, cut them off and wear masks so they can’t be identified. The ordinance would even prohibit gas stations from selling fuel to prohibited vehicles. The council is expected to take up the proposal at its June 18th meeting.

JEWITT CITY POLICE SEEK PUBLICS HELP

Police are looking for the driver of a white van with ladders attached to the roof and may have plywood covering one of its rear windows. Witnesses say the van backed into a 2008 BMW M6 parked in a business lot behind 47 Main Street in Jewett City damaging the driver’s side mirror, door and rocker panel then took off in an unknown direction. Police are asking the public’s help identifying and locating that white van. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Troop E in Montville by calling (860) 848-6500 ext. 5126 and referencing case number 1800271675.

CONNECTICUT LEGISLATIVE LEADERS PROPOSE OVERRIDING VETOES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some Connecticut legislative leaders want to override some of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recent vetoes. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano on Friday called on state lawmakers to “stand together” and reject Malloy’s veto of a bill creating a new process for removing problematic students from classrooms. The bill had unanimously cleared the Senate during the legislative session. Malloy says the bill, as written, creates “too great a risk that students of color and those with disabilities will be disproportionately affected” by the new removal powers. Members of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus had urged Malloy to veto the legislation. Democratic House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) supports overriding vetoes of bills regarding a tax credit for smaller businesses and limits on the governor’s authority to cut education aid.

PARENTS OF BABY WHO DIED NOW FACE MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The parents of a 6-week-old baby girl who died after being brought to the hospital with severe injuries are now facing manslaughter charges.

Prosecutors announced the new charges against 23-year-old Edwin Babilonia and 20-year-old Ashley Rivera-Perez, of Hartford, on Friday. They both pleaded not guilty. They continue to be held on high bail set last month after they pleaded not guilty to cruelty to persons and leaving a child under 12 unsupervised. Hartford police say the baby was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center on May 24 with cranial bleeding, severe bruising, rib fractures and a collarbone fracture. She died days later. A public defender for the couple says the injuries suffered by the infant were accidental.

HOSPITAL TO SPEND $1 MILLION ON CHANGES AFTER MISTAKES ON PATIENTS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island Hospital has agreed to spend at least $1 million to improve its systems after mistakes were made on four patients.

The hospital entered into a consent agreement with the state.

The agreement, announced Friday, says three patients were given tests they weren’t supposed to receive and a fourth had surgery, a vertebroplasty, done on the wrong vertebra.

The Department of Health isn’t taking regulatory action against the hospital, provided they take several steps to improve. The hospital must conduct facility-wide training on patient identification and procedure verification, for example.

The reported incidents occurred in February and March.

The agreement says one patient had an angiography of the brain and neck, another had an angiogram and a third had a mammogram, all of which were intended for other patients.