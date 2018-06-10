SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Connecticut State Police said they arrested a man who fired several gunshots at a camp in Deep River on Saturday morning. Police said they responded to 207 Winthrop Road around 2 a.m. to a report of a male who had discharged a firearm several times. Investigators determined Brian Edwards, 46, fired a handgun two times in the air at Pioneer Village Camp, according to Police. Edwards was arrested and transported to Troop F in Westbrook and police said he was charged with reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, breach of peace, and threatening. Police said his bond was set at $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on June 11.

Connecticut State Police said they arrested a man for operating emergency lights and sirens while driving his personal car on Friday morning. Police said they observed Steven Young, 26, of Norwich, operating a grey Volkswagen Jetta with emergency lights and sirens activated while traveling south on Route 12 in the area of Route 2A. According to Police, Young passed several motor vehicles in a no-passing zone and was driving erratically. Young told Police he is the captain of the Cohanzie Fire Department and was responding to an active structure fire. Investigators later determined there was no active fire call and Young had no affiliation with Cohanzie Fire Department. Police said they arrested Young and later learned from a female passenger that the Norwich Police Department are actively investigating domestic violence allegations. Law enforcement said they found a facsimile FBI badge, an emergency medical bag, and other law enforcement articles and weapons at his home.

STATE POLICE SEARCH FOR KILLINGLY BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT

State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who they said robbed a bank in Killingly. Troopers from Troop D in Danielson said the robbery took place just before 3:45 p.m. at the People’s United Bank in the Stop and Shop grocery store on Killingly Commons Drive on Saturday. Police said bank employees said a man handed a note to the clerk and demanded money. Police said the man then left the grocery store with an undisclosed amount of money. Images pulled from surveillance video depict man who police said is about 25 to 30 years old, 5’10” tall with a medium to large build wearing jeans, a red and white sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, and a white baseball hat. Those who recognized the individual seen in the images or those who may have witnessed the robbery are urged to contact Detective Hoffner at 860-779-4943 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

TRADE SECRETS-TRIAL

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two former employees of a Connecticut-based defense contractor accused of stealing trade secrets are set to go on trial. The trial of Jay Williams, of Griswold, and Jared Sparks, of Ardmore, Oklahoma, is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in Hartford. Federal prosecutors say the men worked in 2010 and 2011 at Groton-based LBI Inc., which designs and builds unmanned underwater vehicles for the Navy. Authorities accuse them of uploading proprietary information from LBI into Dropbox accounts before leaving the company to work at another contractor — Charles River Analytics of Cambridge, Massachusetts — that developed software for LBI’s vehicles. Williams and Sparks deny wrongdoing. Their lawyers say there are no allegations they shared LBI’s information with any other company.

HAMDEN MOTHER’S REMAINS FOUND IN YARD; SON ARRESTED

Hamden police arrested a man on Saturday who they said murdered his mother. Police said they arrested 35-year-old Kyle Tucker and charged him with murder and tampering with evidence after they said he killed his mother, 60-year-old Donna Tucker who has been missing for 2 days. Through investigation, police said they believe they have found the remains of Ms. Tucker in the yard of her 128 Broadway Street home in Hamden. Hamden Chief of Police Thomas Wydra said they are awaiting positive identification but said there was more than enough evidence to charge Tucker. The investigation is ongoing and includes the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Connecticut State Police, according to Chief Wydra. Tucker is currently being held at the Hamden Police Department on $5 million bond.

RHODE ISLAND BAR EXAMS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will join 29 other states in using the Uniform Bar Examination to test future lawyers. The state’s Supreme Court issued an order Thursday adopting the test. The state will start administering the exam in February. The court’s board of examiners say the test will make it easier for people who take the bar exam in other jurisdictions to apply for a law license in Rhode Island, and vice versa. Every state in New England will now use the common exam. Massachusetts will administer the test for the first time in July.

TAX SCAM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state is warning residents to watch out for telephone scams involving taxes. The state Department of Revenue said Friday that callers are impersonating the Internal Revenue Service or the state Division of Taxation and demanding payment for an alleged tax debt. If the taxpayer refuses to pay, they’re threatened with arrest and imprisonment. A resident recently told the state she had received several of these calls. Rhode Island Tax Administrator Neena Savage says tax officials do not treat people like that. She says the taxation division first contacts taxpayers by mail and they wouldn’t call to demand immediate payment. Savage urged residents and businesses to be on guard against such scams. Anyone who has experienced this scam is asked to contact the state attorney general’s office.

AIR SHOW-FREE TRAINS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Free trains are running to one of the most popular events of the summer, the Rhode Island National Guard Open House and Air Show. The show is Saturday and Sunday at the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown. Traffic typically becomes heavily congested. Large crowds are expected this year to see the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The state Department of Transportation worked with the show’s organizers to offer free trains to get to and from the event. The trains run from the Providence Station, T.F. Green Airport station in Warwick or Wickford Junction Station in North Kingstown. The schedule can be viewed online . Free parking is available at T.F. Green and Wickford Junction. The parking lots for the state offices complex will have free parking for those leaving from Providence.