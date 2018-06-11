MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

SCHOOL BOARD TO MEET WITH ATTORNEY

The regular June meeting of the Norwich Board of Education usually means the adoption of a new school budget, but it’s not looking likely tomorrow night. The item is on the meeting agenda, but the board has scheduled a June 26th closed-door conference with its attorney. At issue is a 4-million dollar difference in the education budget for the July 1st fiscal year. The school board had sought an 83-million dollar plan, while aldermen last week approved an almost 79-million dollar bottom-line. School officials re-iterated during a budget committee meeting tonight there’s nothing that can be cut. Superintendent Abby Dolliver says to meet the mandate, 80 non-certified instructors and 34 certified ones in the elementary schools would have to go. The school board has indicated it may sue the city if there’s not enough education funding. Tomorrow night’s board meeting is at 5:30 at the Kelly Middle School.

NEW CFO FOR MOHEGAN GROUP

There’s a new chief financial officer for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment. 41-year old Drew Kelly has previously served as Chief Executive Officer of A-R-C Group Worldwide, a manufacturer of precision metallurgic products and advanced 3-D printing. He’s also advised and completed transactions with numerous gaming companies while working on Wall Street. Kelly replaces Mario Kontomerkos, who’s now C-E-O at Mohegan. Kelly will be paid 700-thousand dollars annually, as well as a 300-thousand dollar sign-on bonus.

SEPTIC TANK ROLLOVER

Lifestar helicopter joined emergency responders around noontime to transport the injured driver of a septic tank truck in Stonington. Police say the truck was on Pequot Trail near Deans Mill Road Extension when it rolled-over. The driver was pinned in the truck cab against a tree and had to be extricated. The 3-thousand gallon tank truck was transporting water. The tank didn’t rupture.. The driver reportedly suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

PRESTON VOTE TUESDAY

Preston voters go to the polls Tuesday to determine the fate of the town’s government and education budgets. Question one on the ballot seeks approval of an 11-point-9 million dollar education package, while the second question asks if the town’s 3-point-5 million dollar government budget should pass. Polls are open from 6 AM to 8 PM at Town Hall.

FEMA IN CT

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) – Federal Emergency Management Agency officials have begun assessing damage from a tornado that touched down during severe storms last month.

FEMA officials began preliminary damage assessments in Hamden on Monday. The information will be used by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy for a possible disaster declaration, which could lead to federal aid if President Donald Trump approves. Four tornadoes struck six towns in the state May 15. Two people died in Danbury and New Fairfield when trees hit their vehicles, and more than 120,000 homes and businesses lost power.

The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph ran for 9 1/2 miles between Beacon Falls and Hamden. FEMA on Monday also began assessing damage in Brookfield, which was hit by a “macroburst” packing 100 mph winds.

DETAILS ABOUT BRUTAL DEATH OF MERIDEN MOM

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man charged with killing his mother has told police horrific details about her death. Police records released Monday during the Meriden Superior Court arraignment of 34-year-old Kyle Tucker say he told police he bashed his mother’s head with a baseball bat and then burned her body in a fire pit for eight hours.

He is being held on $5 million bail until a June 19 court appearance. Police say 60-year-old Donna Tucker, of Hamden, was reported missing Friday by her sister. Kyle Tucker was charged with murder Saturday. Police say they found what they believe to be the remains of Donna Tucker in a fire pit. They say Tucker thought his mother was trying to poison him. An attorney for Tucker has not been identified.

MILITARY HACKING AT NEWPORT NAVAL STATION

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island Senator is describing the case of a Chinese government hack into a Newport Naval Station as “very serious.” Democratic U.S. Senator Jack Reed says Monday he spoke with the Navy’s top officer after last week’s report that the Chinese government hacked a contractor who works with one of the naval station’s operations. WPRI-TV reports hackers stole massive amounts of sensitive data related to undersea warfare, including secret plans to develop a supersonic anti-ship missile for U.S submarines. Investigators are blaming the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Reed says he discussed the hack to make sure a thorough evaluation is being made on the “impact of the breach.”

