MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

VIGIL HELD FOR BOATING VICTIMS

Over 100 family and friends gath­ered at East­ern Point Beach in Groton last night to re­mem­ber two young boaters who went miss­ing over Me­mo­rial Day week­end. The group lit candles, and prayed. Spencer Mug­ford and Sofia McKenna had been miss­ing since the early morn­ing of May 27th when they left Avery Point in a 14-foot sail­boat. They were last seen in the wa­ter near New London Ledge Light. Mug­ford’s body was re­cov­ered on June 8th. McKenna re­mains miss­ing.

COMO TO CELEBRATE REMODEL

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned to celebrate the renovation of the main building at the Stonington Community Center on June 28th at 10:30 a.m. The classrooms, offices, lobby and entryway were done over to improve security and handicapped accessibility. It took almost a full year to complete the three phases on the 49-year-old building.

LAMB TO ADDRESS GRADUATES

The 50th Norwich Free Academy reunion Class of 1968 has selected 67-year-old author and NFA graduate Wally Lamb to present the commencement address to about 500 graduating students this year. Lamb said he will try to keep his comments light for the occasion but said it will be difficult to overlook the turbulent year 1968. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were both assassinated along with the civil unrest resulting from the Vietnam War. Lamb said while he and his classmates were practicing duck-and-cover nuclear attack drills, today’s students have drills on how to respond to a potential campus shooter. Lamb says he is looking forward to his Class of 1968, 50th reunion on campus on graduation day.

VIKINGS TAKE OVER SEAPORT

A celebration of Viking culture, featuring craft demonstrations, live music and boats and even a Viking Village will be presented at the Mystic Seaport Museum. Visitors this Saturday and Sunday will be able to walk through a Viking encampment, sample Scandinavian food, hear live music, and see a Nordic boat-building demonstration. They’re calling it “Viking Days” and activities are included with regular museum admission.