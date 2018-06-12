TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

ABBY SAYS NO TO RAISE

A contract extension, but no raise for Norwich school superintendent Abby Dolliver. The Board of Education agrees to add a year to her employment agreement, which now runs through June, 2021. Dolliver, though, agrees to keep her salary at its current 171-thousand dollar annual level, saying a 2-percent raise for her that’s in the budget should be used for other educational purposes. The school board has also postponed any budget vote until it meets with its attorney behind closed doors on June 26th. The board is dealing with a 4-million dollar shortfall for the next fiscal year, and is considering legal action against the city, if school officials feel there’s not enough municipal funding for education.

NORWICH TEACHER OF THE YEAR

Norwich school officials have named their teacher of the year. Katie Ruffo is a second-grade teacher at the Veterans Memorial School, and has been an instructor for 12 years. School superintendent Abby Dolliver surprised her this morning at the school with the announcement. Dolliver says Ruffo was chosen based on the-quote-huge impact she has on her students and their families. She’ll be honored at the teachers’ convocation in August.

LARGER UCONN TUITION HIKE POSSIBLE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – UConn students could face a bigger tuition hike than originally anticipated in a couple of years. Scott Jordan, the university’s chief financial officer, told trustees Monday to balance the budget beyond next year the university may have to “revisit” its planned tuition increase for fall 2019, the last year in a four-year plan of tuition hikes. In addition to lower state support, the university is facing steep wage increases and growing fringe benefit costs. Jordan said the university is projecting a $28.7 million deficit for the 2020 fiscal year. Jordan says other strategies to consider include increasing enrollment, requiring students to live on campus, and freezing hiring. Current tuition and fees for in-state students at Storrs is $15,730 a year, not including housing or meals.

STUDENT DISCIPLINE VETO FIGHT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut teachers, superintendents and state education officials are debating next steps for student discipline following the governor’s veto of a bill that sought to set new standards for suspensions. The bill aimed to help protect teachers from injury by removing children who are acting out in violent ways. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said he vetoed the bill because it would have a disproportionate impact on students of color and students with disabilities. At a hearing Tuesday hosted by the Connecticut Commission on Women, Children and Seniors, Bristol teacher David Hayes said the measure would have helped clear up misunderstandings among some administrators over when it’s appropriate to suspend a student. Westbrook Superintendent Patricia Ciccone said the measure would have put new pressure on teachers and invited complaints from parents.

ALLEGED VICTIM ARRESTED

The victim of an alleged assault in Jewett City is now under arrest. 46-year old Christopher Franzi, who now lives in Torrington, has been charged with third-degree assault, as the result of a February 28th fight in front of the Rite-Aid Pharmacy on Main Street. The arrest warrant affidavit says Franzi was stabbed in the chest by another man, but then Franzi hit the man, while a third male held him. Joshua Hernandez-Cruz was charged with first-degree assault. Police say all three males are acquaintances at the Willimantic homeless shelter.

PLAINFIELD PAROLEE ARRESTED

Plainfield police say a parolee has been found with some 130 bags of Fentanyl in his motor vehicle. Corrections officials determined Ryan Ploff had violated his probation, which led to the vehicle search, and the discovery of the narcotics. Three Suboxone strips were also found. Ploff was released to the custody of state parole officials after posting a 10-thousand dollar bond. He’s due in court June 25th.