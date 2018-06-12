TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LAMONT VISITS NEW LONDON

A Greenwich businessman hoping to become the next governor of Connecticut makes a stop in New London. Democrat Ned Lamont took a tour of the city with Mayor Mike Passero on Monday. He says his visit was prompted by a desire to improve the state’s transportation infrastructure, saying New London can be at the vortex in state transportation. Lamont says Governor Malloy’s decision to invest 15-million dollars in State Pier is great news for the future of New London’s maritime economy. Lamont says he’s very happy to see the progress being made in the downtown area. He says new businesses along Bank Street have turned the city’s main thoroughfare into an attractive dining and shopping destination.

WOMAN, CHILD HURT IN HIT AND RUN

A woman and her child have serious injuries after they were struck by a hit and run vehicle in New London. The woman and child were struck yesterday afternoon on Greentree Drive, and were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Waterford Police Lieutenant Steve Bellos says eyewitnesses said the driver left the scene after they told him they were calling police. He’s been identified as 27-year-old Shane Bidwell of Waterford. He’s charged with DUI, second degree assault with a motor vehicle and other offenses.

GALLERY NAMED FOR LATE ART TEACHER

An art teacher in Gro­ton was honored last night by art teach­ers and school of­fi­cials who held a reception in honor of Keith Ackerman. They dedicated the new Gro­ton Pub­lic Schools Stu­dent Art Gallery, in his name. Ack­er­man passed away in 2012. He was an art teacher from 1965 till 2000. Students, teachers, parents and administrators packed the room last night in honor of the late Ackerman.

HIGH SCHOOLER UNDER ARREST

An 18-year-old Lyman Memorial High School student in Lebanon has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl after the girl admitted but then complained to police the 18 year old was sexually active with many other minors. Brandon McGillicuddy was arrested on May 10th and charged with two counts second-degree sexual assault and two counts risk of injury to a child. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. If convicted, he also could be required to register as a sex offender. McGillicuddy is being held on a $100,000 bond. His next court date is July 16th.