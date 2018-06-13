WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

CORREA SPOKE

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles has revealed that in November 2016, Sergio Correa told them he had a “game plan,” to finish school and get a job, open a store, buy a house and do charitable work. The parole board voted unanimously to grant parole for Correa, who was deemed at moderate risk to re-offend. Correa is back in prison with the possibility of never walking free again, accused in a triple murder in Griswold, as is his sister Ruth, who had no previous record.

NAVY RECRUITMENT NEEDS A BOOST

Recruitment needs to become more creative, according to the head of the Navy. More than 70 percent of Americans of prime recruiting age are ineligible to serve, due to obesity, criminal records and lack of a high school diploma or GED. The Navy is about 11,000 sailors short of what it needs, and will need about 50,000 more sailors to support its goal of a 355-ship fleet. It has 283 ships today.

TRASH PROGRAM ON HOLD

The Montville Town Council has decided to hold off from implementing a proposed solid waste throw as you go program. The system has been in place in Stonington for 20 years and is being carefully looked at by New London, designed to boost recycling, reduce trash and save on transfer station expenses. Opponents call the idea a tax on residents who follow the rules. Both sides agreed that the town must discuss the matter further. The Public Works/Solid Waste Committee will meet again on Wednesday, June 27th at Town Hall.

LIBRARIAN SAVES OD VICTIM

Late Monday afternoon, Norwich police and other emergency responders were called to reports of an overdose victim inside the Otis Library. Library Executive Director Robert Farwell, who had just finished training in the use of Narcan three weeks ago, administered the drug and was able to revive the victim. There were 33 accidental overdose deaths in Norwich last year, including five in December.

LAWMAKERS STILL WANT INTERIOR PROBE

Connecticut’s federal lawmakers are calling attention to what they call a disparity by which the U.S. Department of the Interior published notice two weeks ago, about one Connecticut tribe’s amended gaming agreement but not the other tribe. The lawmakers also cite a Politico report that raised issues of “potential conflicts of interest and impartial decision making. A department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday that the Connecticut delegation’s latest letter has been received and that an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The Department of the Interior has approved the amended gaming compact between the state and the Mohegan Tribe but not yet the Mashantucket Pequots, who want to jointly operate a casino in Greater Hartford.

ANIMAL ORDINANCE AMENDED

The Waterford Planning and Zoning Commission has voted to amend the town’s rules on backyard birds and rabbits after a Waterford woman fought and won the right to keep two geese in her backyard. The commission voted to allow residential properties up to two hens, geese, ducks or rabbits per 7,500 square feet of property. The new rules go into effect July 2nd but do not allow for roosters or other species of birds.

CLUB FINALLY BEING BUILT

The Thames Aquatic Club in Ledyard had hoped to build a facility and be up and running last summer. But delays have prevented that. Now, construction is expected to begin in a couple of weeks, as the State Department of Health reviews plans for its six-lane indoor/outdoor pool. Expectations are to be able to open next fall or early winter. Family memberships and individual memberships will be offered and people can also join specific programs without a membership. The swimming and tennis club will include two clay tennis courts.