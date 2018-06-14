THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

CASINO PLANS UNVEILED

The Mashantucket Pequot-Mohegan partnership planning to build an East Windsor casino announced that it expects to begin construction in the fall. It anticipates opening the nearly 200,000-square-foot facility with roughly 2,000 slot machines and 60 table games in the spring of 2020. A Springield, Massachusetts facility is scheduled to open in less than three months. MGM Springfield is expected to take business from Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun and the idea is the East Windsor casino would blunt that competition.

WOMAN TURNS HERSELF IN

A North Stonington woman has turned herself in to face charges that she was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when she struck and killed a pedestrian on Cossoduck Hill Road on July 18, 2017. Janet Henderson was charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving under the influence. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear June 27th in New London Superior Court.

FIRE CHIEF RETIRING

Nor­wich Fire Chief Ken­neth Scandariato, who leads the city’s paid fire depart­ment and also serves as city emer­gency man­age­ment di­rec­tor, has filed papers to re­tire Sept. 6th. He came to Norwich in 2005 from North Prov­i­dence where he had been fire mar­shal.

RITE-AID CLOSING

The Rite-Aid locations in New London and Waterford are closing and prescription records for both locations have been transferred to the Walgreens at 698 Bank St. in New London. Walgreen spokesperson Phil Caruso said the closure was part of an effort “to help ensure the right stores are in the right locations to create a more focused network of stores that can deliver the greatest value for their customers.” He added most employees affected in the two stores closing would have positions at other locations.

LAWMAKERS WANT ANSWERS FROM CGA

Con­necti­cut law­mak­ers want to know how the Coast Guard plans to ad­dress “racial dis­par­i­ties” at the Coast Guard Academy. Lawmakers said they were “deeply trou­bled” by the re­sults of a re­port that ex­am­ined ed­u­ca­tional out­comes at the academy. They’ve re­quested to re­view all doc­u­ments re­lat­ing to al­le­ga­tions of ha­rass­ment or bul­ly­ing at the academy in New London dur­ing the past three years, the re­sults of any in­ves­ti­ga­tions and the terms of any set­tle­ments reached. They also asked for a brief­ing by July 20th on what steps are be­ing taken to re­spond to re­sults of the Eq­uity Score­card. The Coast Guard service is the first federal academy to utilize the “scorecard” process.

MAN WAS REAL DRUNK

State police say a Lyme man was found to be more than four times over the legal alcohol limit when he blew past a stop sign in his Volvo S60 and crashed into a pickup truck back in September. Police say they found “containers of alcoholic beverages strewn about” inside the car. The driver of the pickup was extricated and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Sean McManus was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a $5,000 bond, and is due in court June 21st.