FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL RESIDENTS WANT BUDGET REFERENDUM

Hundreds of New London residents have signed a petition asking that the $49.86 million dollar general government budget go to a citywide referendum vote. That’s because they’re unhappy with a new pay-as-you-throw trash removal program proposal that could be approved by the city council on Monday. The petition contained about 400 signatures. Rob Pero, chairman of the Republican Town Committee, said the city has been less than upfront with citizens about implementation of a program opposed by many residents.

EXPO CENTER DETAILS RELEASED

Mohegan Sun plans to open a 23,000-square-foot interactive arcade, sports bar and restaurant this winter inside its new convention center. “Game On” will feature a luxury bowling alley, ping pong tables, billiards, darts and arcade games in addition to multiple high-definition screens and a 65-foot bar. The new venue will accommodate parties and private events. Tribal officials say a Game On location at Fenway Park in Boston has been successful.

COMPLAINT DISMISSED

Stonington Highway Department employee Dan Oliverio said Thursday he has been told the two month long investigation about complaints that he was being unfairly targeted by Public Works Director Barbara McKrell, found nothing that could substantiate the charges he made. Oliverio said the report did not criticize any action by the town. Former First Selectman Don Maranell criticized a previous comment made by First Selectman Rob Simmons in which he said he had edited a draft of the report submitted by town Labor Attorney Meredith Diette and sent it back to her for revisions. Maranell said he wants to see the original unadulterated report.

TANKER LEAKING

A Bri­tish tanker tor­pe­doed by a Ger­man U-boat off the coast of Long Is­land in 1942 may be leak­ing oil and the U.S. Coast Guard wants to find out. The 423 foot long tanker rests about 170 feet below the water about 30 miles south­east of Shin­necock, N.Y., off Long Is­land’s south shore. Sightings of oil sheens have been reported near the wreck. An un­der­wa­ter as­sess­ment of the ship wreck will be done from June 19th to the 27th to as­sess the con­di­tion of the tanker and any po­ten­tial en­vi­ron­men­tal im­pact. The Coast Guard is ask­ing boaters to stay 500 yards away from the dive op­er­a­tion while the as­sess­ment is un­der­way.

KING DEPARTING

Stonington school system’s director of operation and facilities is stepping down from his post at the end of this month. Bill King is credited with saving the town large sums of money over the years. King often brought good news to the Board of Finance as the town struggled to keep taxes low and avoid cuts. The Stonington school system has advertised the position and applications will close at the end of business today.