SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

NPU WARNS OF SCAM



NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Norwich Public Utilities is warning customers about two men who went to a home claiming they were there to shut off the electricity unless the customer paid them on the spot. The customer refused and then contacted NPU. The utility is warning customers not to pay anyone claiming to be from the company and demanding money. Customers who are approached are urged to call the Norwich Police Department. Anyone with questions is asked to call NPU at 860-887-2555.

MONTVILLE CUTS 2018-19 SCHOOL BUDGET BY $320k, AVOIDS TEACHER CUTS

The Montville Board of Education was able to finalize its 2018-19 budget this week and avoid teacher layoffs. Although a mix of attrition, cuts to programs and supplies, and savings on utilities helped. The board also slashed its projected electricity bill by $25,000 after a recent agreement with Con Edison, which will install solar panels between the middle and high schools. The Board of Ed considered but did not approve implementing a $100 or $50 fee for sports and extracurricular activities.

NEW LONDON INVESTOR PLANS REHAB OF ANOTHER BANK STREET BUILDING

Another Bank Street property will be undergoing a rehab. Yehuda Amar and his partner Joseph Grillo expect to start any construction work until next year. The century-old building housed the former Olympic Sporting Goods. Amar said his plans for the building will not be finalized until after architects and engineers have finished work but expects the result will be first floor retail, top floor apartments and either offices or apartments on the second floor. Amar said his focus for the time being will be the completion of his current project at the former Royal Hotel and Ernie’s Café at 53-55 Bank St.

PRESTON BOARD OF FINANCE SEEKS TO FILL VACANCY

The town of Preston Board of Finance is looking to fill a vacancy. They’re looking for one regular member to serve until the November 2019 municipal election. If you’re interested in applying you must be an elector and Preston taxpayer. Youre letter of interest to the Board of Finance must be received by Friday, June 22nd. Letters can be submitted electronically to financeboardpreston-ct.org. The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. June 28th to interview interested candidates and select a new regular member.

EAST LYME CONSIDERS TAX ABATEMENTS TO ATTRACT, RETAIN VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS

A tax abatement program to attract and retain volunteer firefighters and EMS workers has been proposed by the East Lyme Board of Selectmen. A public hearing for eligible volunteers with the Flanders Fire Department or the Niantic Fire Department will be held at 7pm Wednesday at Town Hall on the proposed ordinance. Following the town meeting the board then will consider adopting the ordinance at its meeting later that evening.

RI LAWMAKERS APPROVE PLAN FOR SPORTS BETTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island lawmakers have approved implementing sports betting at two casinos. The House of Representatives approved the plan Friday night as part of the state’s $9.6 billion budget. House leaders say the state finalized the deal with the casinos and the betting system’s operator Friday before budget deliberations began.

The Senate still must approve the budget. Under the five-year deal, gaming company IGT will run the sports betting system for the state at two casinos owned by Twin River. The state will collect 51 percent of the revenue, IGT will get 32 percent and Twin River will pull in 17 percent. Lawmakers estimate sports betting will add $23.5 million to the state’s coffer during the next fiscal year. House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi says Rhode Island’s deal is more favorable than recent ones in New Jersey and Delaware.

The House passed the plan 64-7 with little discussion after Shekarchi summarized it.

HEAD OF DRUG TRAFFICKING RING PLEADS GUILTY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A man who authorities say was the head of a major fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring in New England has pleaded guilty in federal court.The Providence Journal reports that 25-year-old Ramon Delossantos entered the plea Thursday in a Providence courthouse. He faces a sentence of up to life in prison and $20 million in fines. The eight-month investigation resulted in 26 other arrests. Investigators seized 23 kilograms of suspected fentanyl, 11 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of marijuana and 2 kilograms of psychedelic mushrooms. Delossantos, a citizen of the Dominican Republic, acknowledged that he likely would be deported as a result of the plea.

MAN GETS 10 YEARS IN PRISON FOR PLOT TO DEFRAUD WALMART

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges that he defrauded Walmart nearly $1 million through identity theft and hundreds of bogus checks. U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson in Louisiana sentenced Walter Glenn on Wednesday. U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin’s office said in a news release that Glenn and others used the personal information of more than 400 people to create bogus identification cards and counterfeit checks. Prosecutors say Glenn and others traveled the country and tried to cash more than 800 counterfeit checks worth more than $2 million at more than 450 Walmart stores in 23 states from January 2014 through August 2015. In December, a jury convicted Glenn of charges including aggravated identity theft after a weeklong trial in Baton Rouge.