SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

NEW ENGLAND BRACES FOR BLAST OF HEAT; SCHOOLS CONSIDER CLOSING

BOSTON (AP) — Summer hasn’t officially arrived on the calendar but New Englanders are bracing for some very summer-like heat. Forecasters say temperatures in Boston on Monday could approach or even top the record of 94 degrees set back in 1929 for that date. Humidity will be very high as well, making it feel much like triple-digit heat in much of the region. A number of school districts are taking precautions. WFSB-TV reports that students in Enfield, Connecticut, will be dismissed after a half-day Monday, and other districts are considering steps as well. School officials in Lowell, Massachusetts, say they’re considering canceling classes altogether Monday because heat can easily get trapped in the city’s aging, brick school buildings, posing a danger for students and staff. A decision is expected Sunday.

DROWNING IN DURHAM

A 27-year-old man drowned at Millers Pond State Park in Durham on Saturday afternoon. Rescue crews, including Connecticut State Police dive team and several area fire departments responded to a call for a possible drowning just after 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Middletown dive crews recovered the man’s body within an hour, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

EMERGENCY LANDING IN EAST HARTFORD

Officials said a plane took an emergency landing near Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford on Saturday. Officials said the plane landed just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Two people were on board during the incident, and officials said neither individual suffered any injuries. East Hartford Police Lieutenant Litwin told Channel 3 that the operators said the engine lost power en route to Massachusetts. Lieutenant Litwin said the pilot took advantage of the runaway near Pratt and Whitney and came to a landing, and ultimately slid into the grass at the end of the runaway. The East Hartford Fire Department is in charge of the scene and has notified the FAA.

MANCHESTER FIRE SERIOUSLY INJURIES WOMAN

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials say an early-morning blaze in Manchester has left a woman in the hospital with severe injuries. Five children and two adults were in the home on School Street when the fire broke out on Saturday. The fire department says the 48-year-old woman who was injured woke up to smoke and fire in her apartment and banged on a neighbor’s door to alert them to the blaze. The woman was helped from the building by neighbors and taken to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The other occupants were not hurt and are staying with relatives.

FREE RIDES ON NEW RAIL LINE A HIT WITH PASSENGERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Transportation officials say thousands of passengers are taking advantage of free rides being offered this weekend on a new commuter rail line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts. The Connecticut Department of Transportation issued an advisory on Saturday saying that because of the popularity of the service, passengers should be prepared for standing room only and some might be bumped to the next scheduled train. By noon, more than 3,000 riders had used the service on its first day of operation. Two bus companies are also honoring Hartford Line rail tickets this weekend and Amtrak is providing extra service between New Haven and Springfield. Officials say the new line, with speeds reaching 110 mph, will nearly triple the number of trains that run along the Interstate 91 corridor.

RHODE ISLAND BUDGET – SPORTS BETTING

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers have approved implementing sports betting at two casinos. The House of Representatives approved the plan Friday night as part of the state’s $9.6 billion budget. House leaders say the state finalized the deal with the casinos and the betting system’s operator Friday before budget deliberations began. The Senate still must approve the budget. Under the five-year deal, gaming company IGT will run the sports betting system for the state at two casinos owned by Twin River. The state will collect 51 percent of the revenue, IGT will get 32 percent and Twin River will pull in 17 percent. Lawmakers estimate sports betting will add $23.5 million to the state’s coffer during the next fiscal year. House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi says Rhode Island’s deal is more favorable than recent ones in New Jersey and Delaware. The House passed the plan 64-7 with little discussion after Shekarchi summarized it.