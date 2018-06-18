MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES KIDS

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) – Police have arrested a driver who they say swerved into oncoming traffic in and hit a vehicle with a woman and her two children inside, seriously injuring the children. The 32-year-old Colchester man, Carlos Davila is facing charges of assault, driving under the influence and driving without a license among other offenses. Police say the crash happened Saturday night in Norwich on Hamilton Street. Police say Davila fled the scene on foot before he was apprehended by Connecticut State Police. A 3-year-old and a 6-year-old who were inside the other car have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Police did not have an update with their condition as of Sunday morning.

Authorities are now searching for another car believed to have been involved in a road rage confrontation with the man before the crash.

ATTORNEYS BILLS PILING UP

The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative has racked up more than $362,000 in legal bills from six law firms responding to an FBI investigation about trips to the Kentucky Derby hosted by the cooperative. “The Day” reports when the legal bills for the FBI and related activities are added to the legal costs CMEEC incurred in local ethics complaints, the bills total more than $454,000. The CMEEC bills began Oct. 28, 2016 when FBI agents delivered subpoenas to Norwich Public Utilities, Groton Utilities and Bozrah Light & Power.

SPAULDING POND SWIMMING TO RESUME

It’s been about two years but starting Wednesday the Spaulding Pond beach will open for swimming through late August. Uncas Health District gave Mohegan Park the go ahead last week. Lifeguards and supervisors have been hired and trained. Budget cuts resulted in Spaulding Pond beach closing entirely last summer because the cuts eliminated funding for the lifeguard staff. The beach will be open from noon to 6 p.m. seven days a week starting Wednesday, and will remain open until the third week in August.

WOMAN HOPES TO GET BROTHER’S REMAINS

After his historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this month, President Donald Trump announced a commitment by both sides to recover the missing remains of American troops from the war. Anna Baton of Norwich said she’s not sure what to make of the announcement, but hopes it could lead to her brother’s remains being recovered and identified, so the family can get some closure. Sixty-five years after the war ended, 7,697 U.S. troops are still unaccounted for. Seventy-seven are from Connecticut.

PRIVATE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR PRESUMED DROWNING VICTIM

A 21-year-old North Stonington woman remains missing after a May 27th boating mishap off Avery Point in Groton. Lisa Garner of Ledyard, a family friend of Sofia McKenna, said that since the Coast Guard called off the search, a small group of people, who now only number about five, have been spending up to 12 hours a day looking in the shallow water along the Groton and New London shoreline for McKenna. Garner said the family is worried that people will forget. Garner can be contacted at (860) 772-5662 or Garnerlm67gmail.com if you’d like to help.

MEETING RESCHEDULED

A meeting to discuss special education costs and state mandates has been rescheduled to Monday, July 9th. It was done to avoid conflicting with a planned special session of the General Assembly. Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom called the meeting in response to rising special education costs in the Norwich school budget. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 9th at Norwich City Hall. Mayor Nystrom invited legislators and municipal leaders from the region’s larger cities and towns but hopes all towns and school districts in the region will attend.