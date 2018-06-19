TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

PAY-AS-YOU-THROW ON HOLD

The controversy continues over a proposal to adopt a pay-as-you-throw trash removal program in New London. It’s unit-based pricing program in which people pay for specially marked trash bags to dispose of garbage. New London resident Max Satti says even the city’s Public Works director has questions about pay-as-you-throw. Resident Bonnice Carr says the program is nothing more than a second tax. Mayor Mike Passero says the pay-as-you-throw system will help increase recycling and lower the cost of disposing of municipal waste. The measure was tabled during a city council meeting this week. It’s expected to come up for a vote again on July 16th.

NEW LEADER FOR NORWICH CHAMBER

The Greater Norwich Area Chamber of Commerce hasn’t had an executive director since 2013. They have one now. The board of directors this morning promoted Director of Operations Angela Adams. Adams has been with the chamber since 2012 when she was hired as marketing coordinator. In 2013, she was promoted to Director of Membership Services and to ops director three years ago. Membership has grown to nearly 500 businesses since Adams came on board. The chamber is expected to make at least one more hire to accommodate Adams’ new position.

GROTON DRUG ARRESTS

Groton Town Police reporting two drug arrests. 28-year old Sasha Ann Santiago of Norwich, and 30-year old Alejandro Guerra of Hartford face multiple counts of drug possession with intent to sell, after police say they spotted them in a car parked in the lot of a Groton business at around 11:30 AM Monday. Officers seized 26 grams of crack, 133 bags of heroin, opiate pills, a gram of cocaine, as well as more than 25-hundred dollars in cash. Both suspects are being held on 50-thousand dollars bond each.

PEOPLE’S ACQUIRING FARMINGTON BANK

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – People’s United Bank has agreed to acquire the holding company for Farmington Bank in a 100 percent stock transaction valued at about $544 million. People’s United Financial Inc., the holding company for People’s United Bank, announced the agreement to acquire First Connecticut Bancorp Inc. on Tuesday. Bridgeport-based People’s United has nearly 400 locations in New England and New York with $44 billion in assets. Farmington-based First Connecticut Bancorp has 28 branches in Connecticut and western Massachusetts with $3.1 billion in assets. People’s United CEO Jack Barnes says the partnership will “strengthen our well-established presence in the region.” Farmington Bank CEO John Patrick says the deal gives customers access to a “broader array of products.” The deal is subject to regulatory approval and approval of First Connecticut Bancorp shareholders.

FIRST PLACE FOR LOCAL BAKER

A Mystic pastry chef has achieved national recognition. Adam Young was named the Food Network’s “Best Baker in America” during a competition Monday night on the cable T-V network. Young owns the Sift Bake Shop, which recently opened a second outlet in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Young won a 25-thousand dollar grand prize, which he plans to invest into his business. The pastry chef, along with two competitors, had to make a chocolate torte and a grand chocolate cake in the televised bake-off.

LIFEGUARDS WANTED IN CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials are offering a new perk to fill empty lifeguard chairs at state beaches: free training. Even though the first day of summer is fast approaching, Tom Tyler, the state parks director, says there’s still time for applicants to get certified before the summer beach season heats up. Tyler says it’s been a struggle to find qualified lifeguards. He says there are currently 70 guards on staff, but he says they need about 10 to 20 more to fill out the crews at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, Indian Well State Park in Shelton and Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. B.J. Fisher, the American Lifeguard Association’s director of health and safety, blames the lack of available guards on an aging population and a growing number of pools.

RI BANNING TANNING PLACES FOR MINORS

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Rhode Island lawmakers have voted to ban minors from using tanning facilities. The House voted 69-3 Tuesday to prohibit the practice for people under 18 years old. The Senate passed similar legislation in April. The chambers have to pass each other’s bills before they go to the governor. Current law allows minors to use tanning beds if they receive a parent’s consent or have a prescription for “ultra-violet radiation.” The House bill would eliminate both of those exceptions. Democratic Rep. Mia Ackerman, who sponsored the bill, says she spoke with dermatologists who told her they wouldn’t instruct minors to go to tanning facilities. The Senate bill kept the prescription exemption. Senators have agreed to adopt the House version. Ackerman says the World Health Organization considers tanning beds a worse carcinogen than cigarettes.