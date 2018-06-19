TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

NL COUNCIL PASSES IMMIGRANT POLICY

The New London City Council has approved a proposal that prevents the police from arresting or detaining anyone based solely upon a person’s race, national origin, religion, or language. Opponents of the measure claim it will made New London a sanctuary city, but councilor Alma Nartatez says that’s not the intention, that it’s about civil rights. City councilor Marty Olsen voted against the resolution, which was initially presented by the activist group People Power. Olsen says a leaked e-mail from the group’s organizer was the nail in the coffin for him. The email was described by Olsen as caustic and disturbing. Members of People Power have agreed to hold informational hearings so city residents can learn about the challenges facing undocumented immigrants.

HANDICAPPED GRADUATE WILL GET ON STAGE

It was learned Monday that a handicapped accessible ramp will be installed at the Norwich Technical High School stage so biotechnology graduate Kyle Tempesta can cross the stage to receive his diploma with his 2018 classmates at Thursday’s graduation. Amramp franchise owner Bob Danek confirmed that it was his company that would provide a ramp at no charge.

PUBLIC SUPPORTS OVERLAY ZONE PROPOSAL

Norwich aldermen are scheduled to decide July 2nd whether to adopt a proposed new Village District overlay zone for portions of Norwichtown. The guidelines would ensure any new commercial development would be in-sync with the character of the neighborhood. It would encompass the gateways to the city’s historic district along Town Street and New London Turnpike. People living in the area support the concept, including Elm Avenue resident Jonathan Webster, who submitted a petition signed by 85 residents. The proposed district would exempt current commercial properties, unless they planned significant exterior changes. Residential properties are also exempt, unless a major change to their usage is sought.

COLCHESTER BUDGET VOTE’S TODAY

Voters in Colchester will go to the polls today to vote on the town and Board of Education 2018-19 proposed budgets. The annual referendum voting for all districts will be held at the Town Hall until 8 p.m. The combined total proposed budget is $55.37 million. Despite a slight increase, the proposal would require a drop of .09 mills from the current mill rate due to an increase in the town’s grand list and an estimated higher tax collection rate of 98.8 percent for the fiscal year.

OLD PARK SITE GOING MEDICAL

The Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission will set a public hearing date on the application by READCO to construct a two-story medical office building on the former Maple Breeze Park site on Liberty Street. READCO is seeking a special use permit, subdivision approval and a groundwater protection permit to build a 25,206-square-foot building on the site. The property has sat vacant since the longtime owners of the popular miniature golf course and water park sold it in 2003. A Norwalk developer wanted to build condominiums on the site but the Planning and Zoning Commission rejected that project.

SEWER USE BILLING CHANGING

Gro­ton City coun­cilors have approved the fi­nal step in switch­ing the city to a fee-­based sewage sys­tem rather than a tax-based one. With a unan­i­mous vote Mon­day night, councilors ap­proved a $4.9 mil­lion sewer bud­get for the com­ing fis­cal year. To the residents, that means be­gin­ning July 1st, fund­ing of the Wa­ter Pol­lu­tion Con­trol Au­thor­ity will be pro­vided by charg­ing Gro­ton Util­i­ties’ wa­ter users a monthly sewer fee as part of their wa­ter bill. Crit­ics say it will hurt those with lower as­sess­ments on their homes. Proponents argue it cre­ates a more equitable and fair sys­tem be­cause users will be charged based on how much wa­ter they ac­tu­ally use.

FIRM SEEKS TO PLACE DENTAL OFFICE IN FORMER BANK BUILDING

The revitalization of downtown Pawcatuck continues to receive positive vibes as a dental firm is seeking to open in the vacant Citizens Bank building on W. Broad St. Heartland Dental of Effingham, Ill.is applying for a zoning permit to change the use of the building and to enclose a canopy in the drive-through lane. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the permit application at its meeting on tonight at seven at Mystic Middle School.