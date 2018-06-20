WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

FISH CASE CONTINUED

There’ll be no action on the case against a former Montville High School substitute teacher until at least July 25th. 23-year old Ryan Fish made a brief appearance Wednesday in Norwich Superior Court where his case was continued to that date, so that both sides can get more time to review evidence. Fish has pleaded not guilty to supervising and encouraging slapboxing matches among students in his math classroom. Three Montville school administrators, including the superintendent and high school principal, face charges of failing to report the incidents to the authorities. They are on paid administrative leave, and have plead not guilty. They’re due back in court July 23rd.

CAUSE DETERMINED IN DEATH OF FOXWOODS CEO

The state’s medical examiner says the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Foxwoods Resort Casino died of heart disease. Felix Rappaport was found dead Monday in the casino hotel suite he was residing in. Rappaport spent over four years as the leader of Foxwoods. Before joining Foxwoods, he worked at various Las Vegas casinos.

CLIMATE CHANGE BILLS SIGNED BY GOVERNOR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has signed two bills into law related to climate change and renewable energy. The Democratic lawmaker says Tuesday that he signed the bills because climate change “poses a threat” to the state’s residents. The environmental bill on climate change planning contains a number of provisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and looks ahead to sea level rise. One provision will implement a target to reduce emissions by 45 percent from a 2001 baseline by 2030. The energy bill seeks to increase the state’s renewable portfolio standard by 40 percent so more utility customers have access to multiple sources of energy. It also revises net metering so Connecticut pays a more affordable rate per kilowatt-hour.

DIRTY PRISONER

An inmate at the Corrigan Correctional facility in Montville is facing charges of throwing his own feces at a corrections officer. Police say 34-year old Maurice Snowden is serving a 54-year prison term for a 2011 Hartford murder. Snowden is also accused of refusing to leave his cell for questioning and processing by state police. He’s to be arraigned July 12th.

INTERFAITH SERVICE AT SANCTUARY CHURCH

The First Congregational Church of Old Lyme is holding an interfaith service this Sunday morning. A press release from the church says the 10 AM gathering is to-quote-celebrate the many friendships the congregation has established with people of other faiths through its sanctuary work, and call attention to the plight of Malik bin Rehman, his wife, and child, who continue to live in sanctuary at the church in the hopes of a stay of deportation to their native Pakistan. The public is invited to the Sunday service.

RE-SENTENCING FOR FORMER DEATH ROW INMATE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former Connecticut death row inmate has been re-sentenced to life in prison for the 2002 slaying of a single mother in Hartford. The sentence for 33-year-old Lazale Ashby was converted Wednesday as a result of the state Supreme Court decision to end capital punishment. Ashby raped and strangled Elizabeth Garcia inside her apartment as her 2-year-old daughter watched cartoons in another room. The Hartford Courant reports the victim’s daughter, who is now 17, spoke at the hearing and described the pain of never knowing her mother. She said Ashby “should be deprived of his freedom and he must be reminded of the horrible things he’s done.” Ashby was linked to the crime by DNA evidence and convicted in 2008.