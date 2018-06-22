FRIDAY EVENING UPDATE

EX-FIREFIGHTER GOES TO PRISON

A former Plainfield fireman is now serving six months behind bars for sexually assaulting a 17-year old female cadet member of the department. 28-year old Kevin Wells was led out of Danielson Superior Court in handcuffs Friday, after telling the court he was deeply sorry for his actions. Wells agreed to a plea deal in April that will put him on probation for five years after his jail term. However, he won’t have to register as a sex offender. Wells had told police that he had three consensual sexual encounters with the victim. The victim says one of those times was not consensual.

CCSU POLICE CITED

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) – An outside investigation into the way a Connecticut university handled a female campus police officer’s allegations of sexual assault by a male officer has found multiple issues within the department. The results of the investigation were released Friday by Zulma Toro, president of Central Connecticut State University. The report found the police chief knew about the 2016 allegation but didn’t pursue an investigation after discussing the issue with the school’s Chief Administrative Officer, who oversees the department. He was placed on leave. The investigation also found officers were hired despite a record of serious disciplinary action or disqualifying performance issues; the department has a “fraternity” type atmosphere; and required sexual harassment training wasn’t taken seriously. Toro says she is “deeply disturbed and saddened” by the findings and is taking corrective action.

STORMY PERFORMING IN THE STATE

In the words of the manager of the “Mardi Gras Two” gentleman’s club in East Windsor, “it’s going to be huge”. Porn star Stormy Daniels, who reportedly received 130-thousand dollars to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump, takes the stage there for two shows Saturday night. Club promoter Tony Long says tickets went for 15-dollars in advance, and sold out long ago.

EAST WINDSOR OFFICIAL ACCUSED OF ASSAULT

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Police have arrested a Connecticut town official they say punched a 70-year-old man in the face. East Windsor police arrested 65-year-old Steve Dearborn on Wednesday in connection with his altercation with Gerald Wilcox. Dearborn is a deputy selectman for East Windsor. Officer Matthew Carl says Dearborn and Wilcox have a years-long dispute about the zoning rules regarding their neighboring businesses. Wilcox told officers he had been taking pictures of something Dearborn was doing on the property when he was struck. Wilcox, a Vietnam veteran, tells The Journal Inquirer he was standing in the street at the time. Police say Wilcox suffered bruising and swelling but declined medical attention. Dearborn refused comment. He’s charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace.

RI BUDGET ENACTED

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed the state’s $9.6 billion budget. The Democrat signed it at the statehouse Friday. The budget allows the state to implement sports betting at two Twin River casinos, asks voters to authorize $250 million in bonds for school construction and restores funding for people with developmental disabilities. It increases the fee medical marijuana dispensaries pay from $5,000 to $250,000. It’s about $300 million more than last year’s budget. Raimondo says the budget protects economic progress the state has made and reflects shared values. She applauded investments in schools and job training, her top priorities. She highlighted increased spending on foster care and senior centers. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says the budget maintains services without broad tax increases. It continues phasing out the car tax, Mattiello’s priority.