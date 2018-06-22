FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

LAMB ADDRESSES GRADUATES

One of the more famous graduates of Norwich Free Academy was on campus yesterday to wish the newest group of alumni well. Novelist Wally Lamb spoke to the 497 members of the class of 2018 during its commencement ceremonies. It was 50 years ago this month that Lamb received his diploma. He recalled some of his disasterous efforts in science class back then. He also urged graduates to take what they’ve learned, and try to tackle some of the country’s and world’s biggest problems. Lamb urged the new graduates not to be afraid to make mistakes, and learn from them, and to make sure their voice is heard. The 50th reunion class at NFA is invited each year to take part in the graduation exercises.

OD VICTIMS REMEMBERED AT VIGIL

A candlelight vigil is held at Wilcox Park in Westerly to honor victims of the opioid crisis. The event was organized by Jennifer Massione of Pawcatuck, whose son Steven died of an overdose back in January. She says her goal is to help raise awareness. The vigil was hosted by the Groton-based group Community Speaks Out, which helps people get family members placed in addiction treatment facilities.

ZONE CHANGE DENIED

A group of property owners on Broad­way Av­enue Ex­ten­sion and Edge­mont Street were turned down by the Ston­ing­ton Plan­ning and Zon­ing Com­mis­sion this week, in their request to rezone their land from man­u­fac­tur­ing to com­mer­cial use. The com­mis­sion has sub­mit­ted pro­pos­als to re­zone ar­eas of town for ex­panded com­mer­cial use, for large ar­eas, such as down­town Paw­catuck or the Me­chanic Street mills, but not when it’s come to a hand­ful of prop­er­ties. The com­mis­sion said the prop­erty own­ers could sub­mit their own ap­pli­ca­tion.

PARKING TICKETS WAIVED

Five people were ticketed recently for parking in Norwich city employees’ spots during a Wednesday meeting of the Norwich Veterans’ Coffeehouse. Bill Nash, a member of the Parking Commission, who attends the coffeehouses frequently, said the tickets were issued as a result of a “misunderstanding.” Veterans attending the coffeehouse, every Wednesday morning at the United Congregational Church on Broadway, are permitted to park in any church parking spots. But, due to the high number of weekly attendees, spots often run out. Nash said he contacted the parking department to explain the situation. The tickets have since been waived.

MIDDLE SCHOOL HELPS VETS

Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford presented a $1,000 donation and 24 hygiene kits for the New London Homeless Hospitality Center’s Veteran Transitional Housing Program. Students raised the money during a school-wide walk-a-thon on Memorial Day weekend. The New London Homeless Hospitality Project Home provides transitional housing for veterans who are struggling with mental health, substance abuse issues, unemployment or homelessness. The program helps residents find a job, access veteran’s services, benefits and permanent housing.

RESCUE TEAM BRANCHING OUT

Staff and volunteers of the Mystic Aquar­ium’s An­i­mal Res­cue Team plan to travel 45 miles of Con­necti­cut and Rhode Is­land coast­line this sum­mer ed­u­cating beach-go­ers and the lo­cal com­mu­nity about na­tive ma­rine an­i­mals, the team’s work in res­cue and re­ha­bil­i­ta­tion and the pub­lic’s role in the process. Tomorrow, they will be at Blue Shut­ters Beach in Charlestown, R.I., Ham­monas­set Beach State Park in Madi­son and Misquam­i­cut State Beach in Westerly.