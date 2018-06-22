FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

LAMB ADDRESSES GRADUATES
One of the more famous graduates of Norwich Free Academy was on campus yesterday to wish the newest group of alumni well. Novelist Wally Lamb spoke to the 497 members of the class of 2018 during its commencement ceremonies. It was 50 years ago this month that Lamb received his diploma. He recalled some of his disasterous efforts in science class back then. He also urged graduates to take what they’ve learned, and try to tackle some of the country’s and world’s biggest problems. Lamb urged the new graduates not to be afraid to make mistakes, and learn from them, and to make sure their voice is heard. The 50th reunion class at NFA is invited each year to take part in the graduation exercises.
OD VICTIMS REMEMBERED AT VIGIL
A candlelight vigil is held at Wilcox Park in Westerly to honor victims of the opioid crisis. The event was organized by Jennifer Massione of Pawcatuck, whose son Steven died of an overdose back in January. She says her goal is to help raise awareness. The vigil was hosted by the Groton-based group Community Speaks Out, which helps people get family members placed in addiction treatment facilities.
ZONE CHANGE DENIED
A group of property owners on Broadway Avenue Extension and Edgemont Street were turned down by the Stonington Planning and Zoning Commission this week, in their request to rezone their land from manufacturing to commercial use. The commission has submitted proposals to rezone areas of town for expanded commercial use, for large areas, such as downtown Pawcatuck or the Mechanic Street mills, but not when it’s come to a handful of properties. The commission said the property owners could submit their own application.
PARKING TICKETS WAIVED
Five people were ticketed recently for parking in Norwich city employees’ spots during a Wednesday meeting of the Norwich Veterans’ Coffeehouse. Bill Nash, a member of the Parking Commission, who attends the coffeehouses frequently, said the tickets were issued as a result of a “misunderstanding.” Veterans attending the coffeehouse, every Wednesday morning at the United Congregational Church on Broadway, are permitted to park in any church parking spots. But, due to the high number of weekly attendees, spots often run out. Nash said he contacted the parking department to explain the situation. The tickets have since been waived.
MIDDLE SCHOOL HELPS VETS
Clark Lane Middle School in Waterford presented a $1,000 donation and 24 hygiene kits for the New London Homeless Hospitality Center’s Veteran Transitional Housing Program. Students raised the money during a school-wide walk-a-thon on Memorial Day weekend. The New London Homeless Hospitality Project Home provides transitional housing for veterans who are struggling with mental health, substance abuse issues, unemployment or homelessness. The program helps residents find a job, access veteran’s services, benefits and permanent housing.
RESCUE TEAM BRANCHING OUT
Staff and volunteers of the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Team plan to travel 45 miles of Connecticut and Rhode Island coastline this summer educating beach-goers and the local community about native marine animals, the team’s work in rescue and rehabilitation and the public’s role in the process. Tomorrow, they will be at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, R.I., Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison and Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly.