SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

MARITIME HERITAGE TRAIL COMING TO REGION

The U.S. Department of the Interior is funding a new $40,000 project to create a maritime heritage trail in southeastern Connecticut. The Blue Heritage Trail will be focused on the Thames River Heritage Park connecting several historic sites in and near the waterway. The heritage park currently lists 18 local sites, including the Custom House Maritime Museum, Nathan Hale Schoolhouse and Fort Trumbull in New London.

SENATE COMMITTEE APPROVES $5M REQUESTED BY SEN. MURPHY FOR CG MUSEUM

Sen. Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, said Friday the committee approved $5 million he requested for the National Coast Guard Museum planned in downtown New London. The money, must be approved by the full Congress, and can be used for the design, fabrication and installation of exhibits or displays in the museum. Murphy also secured $5 million in 2017 for initial appraising, cataloguing and organizing of artifacts in the museum. He worked in partnership with Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney to eliminate a ban on federal funding for the museum.

NEW LONDON PASSES NEW ORDINANCE

The city of New London has had enough with dirt bikes and ATV’s. The city council has passed a new ordinance this week. Anyone caught riding an ATV or dirt bike on public property will have it taken away, and may not get it back. And they’ll also be fined $1,000. Passengers will be subject to a $100 fine. Written permission will be needed to ride on private property. New London police say criminal riders pose a threat to the safety of the public and are a nuisance in the community.

NEW ORDINANCE TO OPEN SOBER HOMES TO INSPECTIONS IN NEW LONDON

The 30 or more previously unregulated sober homes in New London are now part of the same city ordinance that requires licenses and annual inspections for hotels, rooming houses and convalescent homes. The passage of the ordinance represents a groundbreaking win for the city, which under Mayor Michael Passero sought a way to address conditions at sober homes and the opioid epidemic. Those efforts have included a push for state legislation and establishment of a voluntary certification program for sober homes.

OFFICIALS SAY T.F. GREEN INCIDENTS COMPARABLE TO NATIONAL RATES

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) – There have been 122 incidents involving planes at Rhode Island’s main airport over the past five years. Rhode Island Airport Corporation Vice President of Operations Alan Andrade tells WPRI-TV that activity at T.F. Green Airport in recent years is comparable to other airports across the country. Andrade says most cases are ultimately classified as a “non-event.” The airport fire department classifies incidents into three alert levels with Alert 3 being the most severe. According to records, there has only been one Alert 3 at T.F. Green since 2013. The airport fire department has 6 crew members that work rotating shifts. There are three specialized fire vehicles that are equipped to hold thousands of gallons of water and foam. Andrade says the airport has gone above Federal Aviation Administration safety requirements.

HEALTH COUNSELOR CHARGED WITH MEDICAID FRAUD

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a mental health counselor billed nearly $200,000 in fraudulent Medicaid claims. The Norwich Bulletin reports 47-year-old Susan Britt was charged Thursday with multiply offenses including first-degree larceny. Britt was released on $225,000 bond. The Department of Social Services opened an investigation into Britt’s business when they noticed she was using Medicaid despite her high pay. Britt’s practice, An Inner Peace, provides counseling for patients with mental and emotional disorders. Officials say they discovered Britt had submitted fraudulent claims for herself, her patients and relatives over a five-year span. The Office of the Attorney General will try to recover damages under Connecticut’s False Claims Act by filing a separate civil suit. Britt is scheduled to appear in court on August 16.

