SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

POLICE SEEK HELP IN SHOOTING DEATH

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shooting death. Officers responded to a residence in New Haven shortly after noon Saturday to investigate a reported assault. They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital and pronounced dead. Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes unit and the Bureau of Identification are at the scene investigating. Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting to reach out to the department.

ONE DEAD IN MORNING SHOOTING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating a morning shooting that killed one man in Connecticut. Officers were called to the Dutch Point Mini Market in Hartford at 9:50 a.m. for a report of a man shot. They found the unnamed man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Hartford Hospital and died shortly after. Hartford police say the shooting appears to be intentional and not a random act. No one has been arrested.

MAN IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING CONDO SHOOTING STANDOFF

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in Connecticut for firing shots in a standoff with police in his condominium complex. Police say the 29-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken into custody in Cheshire before 8 p.m. Friday. The man, who was armed with a handgun, fired shots, and refused to drop his weapon, barricading himself inside. The suspect suffered a wound that is not life-threatening, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one else was injured. At least one police officer fired a weapon, but no one has been identified. State police detectives are investigating the shooting.

STATE SWITCHES TO ELECTRONIC PRISON HEALTH RECORDS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Correction Department is switching from a paper to an electronic system to deal with the health records of prison inmates. Officials said Friday the new system is designed to make it easier to develop comprehensive management of an inmate’s medical, dental, mental health, and substance abuse treatment. The department says it will providers immediate access to patient health information; a more effective referral process to outside care providers; and the elimination of miscommunication inherent with handwritten notes. The system, developed with GE Centricity, has been in planning for five years. It comes as the prison health system transitions in July from being run by the UConn Health to being controlled again by the Correction Department.

MYSTIC AQUARIUM – ANIMAL RESCUE OUTREACH

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Mystic Aquarium is asking beachgoers for help identifying sea animals that might be in need of help. The aquarium responds to sightings of mammals and sea turtles that might be hurt or stranded in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Fishers Island, New York. A team from the aquarium is visiting beaches this weekend to raise awareness of its animal rescue program. It says information from coastal residents is often key to successful interventions. Veterinarians at the aquarium rehabilitate the animals with the goal of returning them back to the marine environment.

SATURDAY LEGISLATIVE SESSION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers have convened for a rare Saturday session to finish their legislative session. Both chambers were at the statehouse Saturday. The lawmakers had hoped to finish the session Friday. House spokesman Larry Berman says lawmakers would mostly just tie up loose ends. The House passed a bill allowing people to administer “fentanyl strips,” which allow drug users to test substances for potentially lethal doses. The chamber also passed a measure to expunge records for people who are convicted of crimes that are later decriminalized. Their highest-profile bills were settled just before the weekend. Both chambers approved a bill late Friday to help secure the Pawtucket Red Sox’s future in the state. The state’s budget for next year was enacted Friday morning.

RHODE ISLAND GETS MORE FUNDING TO COMBAT OPIOID ADDICTION

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has been awarded more federal funding to combat opioid addiction. The state’s congressional delegation announced the increase on Friday. They say Rhode Island’s share from a grant program at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will rise from $2.1 million last year to $12.5 million. The program helps states increase access to medication-assisted treatment and reduce opioid overdoses through prevention, treatment and recovery services. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says the funding is much needed and long overdue. The state health department says 323 Rhode Island residents died of accidental drug overdoses in 2017. The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018 included a $3.3 billion boost for opioid funding, with $142 million set aside for states with high mortality rates from overdoses. The delegation voted for it.

POP AND SOUL SINGER NAMED STATE TROUBADOUR

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Middletown professional singer and studio session artist has been appointed Connecticut’s 17th State Troubadour. Nekita Waller begins her three-year term August 1, succeeding singer-songwriter Kate Callahan. Kristina Newman-Scott, executive director of the Connecticut Office of the Arts, says the honorary State Troubadour, established by the state in 1991, has traditionally been a folk singer. She says Waller “brings a new dimension to the position” with her strong background in soul and pop music. Waller has been performing in the state for decades. The award-winner had her stage debut at the Apollo Theater in New York City. She currently performs popular music with a band and sings for special events. Her “Connecticut Anthem” highlights the diversity of her home state. It’s a message she hopes to bring to schoolchildren.