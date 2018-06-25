MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

VETOES STAY IN PLACE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers have failed to override any of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s vetoes, including a proposal that revamped a contentious plan to pay off $550 million of Hartford’s debt. And while the House of Representatives voted Monday to override the Democrat’s veto of legislation that prevents the governor from making mid-year cuts in state education aid, there wasn’t enough support in the Senate. Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano is accusing the Senate Democrats, who supported many of these bills during the regular session, of being “in lock-step with the most unpopular governor in the country.” He says it’s “pretty outstanding” they wouldn’t vote to override two months after the supporting the legislation. Malloy’s spokesman is commending lawmakers “who took a thoughtful approach” in deciding whether to override his seven vetoes.

DEAD MAN IN NEW LONDON

New London police are reporting the discovery of a dead male in the parking lot of a South Frontage Road business. A call around 2 PM Sunday alerted the authorities of the body in a parked car at the Town Fair Tire shop. 46-year old Teshuah Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. No cause has been determined as of now. Police say there are no obvious signs of trauma.

COLCHESTER FATAL

An elderly Colchester woman died in a two-vehicle crash in town yesterday. State Police say the accident happened at 2:30 in the afternoon at the intersection of the Route 11 exit 6 off ramp and Lake Hayward Road. Police say 91-year-old Lucy Hinton failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Dodge Challenger driven by 52-year-old Donald Hibbert of Colchester. Hinton, also of Colchester, died at Marlborough Clinic. Neither Hibbert or a passenger was harmed.

POSSIBLE BABY POISONING

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a baby ingested an unidentified substance over the weekend and fell ill. The Hartford Courant reports the 7-month-old is being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Police aren’t sure what the baby consumed. They are investigating whether the child ingested illegal drugs. Authorities say Special Investigation Division detectives are working on the case.

EX-SELECTMAN ACCUSED OF COMPUTER CRIMES

STAFFORD, Conn. (AP) – A former selectman in Stafford has been arrested in connection to an investigation into missing documents. Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Frassinelli was arrested Monday, charged with erasing files from a computer used in his former role. Current First Selectman Mary Mitta says when she took office in November 2017, Frassinelli erased files from his computer and from the Town Hall’s server that she would have used. Mitta says the town’s IT department was able to retrieve the documents by spending almost $4,000 in overtime costs. Investigators say they also found images of adult pornography on Frassinelli’s hard drive. He faces charges of computer crime and unlawful removal of records. Frassinelli was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and will be have a hearing in Rockville court in July. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

ANOTHER ‘NO NEW TAXES’ PLEDGE

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Anti-tax advocate Grover Norquist is praising the decision by the latest candidate for Connecticut governor to sign his “no new taxes” pledge. The founder and president of Americans for Tax Reform appeared Monday at the state Capitol with former Trumbull First Selectman and Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Herbst, who is now the second Republican promising not to increase taxes if elected. Madison businessman Bob Stefanowski previously signed the pledge. Others may follow suit before the Aug. 14 primary. Herbst is reiterating his pledge to veto any new tax increases. Two protesters appeared at Monday’s event, holding signs criticizing Herbst’s participation in the state’s public campaign financing system. Meanwhile, Republican businessman David Stemerman says he’s spending $10 million more of his own money on his campaign. He previously contributed $2.8 million.

AUCTION RECORD

The third annual Barrett-Jackson Northeast Collector Car Auction held this past Thursday thru Sunday at Mohegan Sun generated a record of almost 27-million dollars in sales. More than 24-point-9 million dollars came through vehicle sales. 99-percent of the vehicles up for auction were sold. The auction was the first event to take place in the new Mohegan Sun Covention Center. The car auctions took place in the arena.

CRASH POSSIBLY CAUSED BY OVERDOSE

A Sterling man had to be revived with Narcan after crashing his vehicle while apparently suffering a heroin overdose. State police say 33-year old Hank Cholewa crashed his Jeep Grand Cherokee into a utility pole on Voluntown Road in Griswold around 6 Saturday night. The vehicle then hit a stone embankment. Cholewa was found unresponsive, but after a few minutes regained consciousness. He was repeatedly told by state police not to reach into the Jeep’s center console, and was arrested. Police found a 3-inch long straight razor blade in the console. Cholewa was treated for minor injuries at Backus Hospital, and is being held on 1-thousand dollars bond. He’s due in Norwich Superior Court July 3rd.