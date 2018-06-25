MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

OLD SAYBROOK RESTAURANT TARGETED

An Old Saybrook restaurant is suffering over an incident involving White House Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders in Virginia. The owner of the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia asked Huckabee Sanders and her party to leave her restaurant on Friday night. On Saturday, the Red Hen in Old Saybrook began receiving threatening phone calls and e-mails over the issue. The owners of the Old Saybrook restaurant say they have no link to the Virginia Red Hen, only that they picked the same name.

TRIBE PROPOSES CAMPGROUND

An RV campground resort on three parcels on Route 2 in Preston is being considered by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe. The location is exactly where a Revolution Rock Festival was proposed in 2016. The town Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on a proposed zoning regulation text amendment to add the recreational campgrounds. Town Planner Kathy Warzecha said Tuesday’s hearing is only for the regulation wording change. The tribe would need to apply for a specific development plan if the text amendment is approved.

EL CONSTRUCTING MIRACLE FIELD

A Miracle League Field is being proposed for East Lyme. It would be located behind Flanders Elementary School. It means an opportunity for children with disabilities from communities all over Southeastern Connecticut to participate in sports. The field would be the second of its kind in the state and the first in the area. The planned athletic facility will feature a poured-in-place surface accessible to children in wheelchairs and walkers and will serve not only as a baseball field, but also a space for lacrosse, soccer and football.

WOMAN STEALS CAMPING TENTS

Waterford police were called to the Walmart on Saturday, just after 8:00 p.m. for a report of a larceny. Store employees told police a female stole two camping tents and got into the passenger seat of an older model, gray colored Oldsmobile with black rims and a severely damaged rear license plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Officer Lapkowski at the Waterford Police Department.