TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

ANOTHER BODY IN NL

Police are looking into another death in New London. Last night around 7:15, they got a call about an unconscious person in an apartment at 13 Hobron Street. The person was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival. A cause of death has not been determined. Next of kin have not been notified so the deceased’s identity has not been released.

BUDGET PETITION CERTIFIED

The New London City Clerk has certified a petition calling on the city council to either reduce the approved general government budget or send it to the taxpayers for a citywide referendum vote. Karen Paul, who helped lead the petition drive, said it was as much about a proposed and controversial pay-as-you-throw trash removal program as it was about the spending. The council next month is expected to vote on the trash program implementation. They’ll take up the petition next week.

HOOPS COACH REINSTATED

The varsity boys basketball coach at Lyme-Old Lyme High school has been reinstated. Parents, past and present students, and staff supported coach Kirk Kaczor with letters and even showed up at the June 6th Board of Education meeting when they learned his basketball contract was not renewed for 2018-19. Lyme-Old Lyme Schools Superintendent Ian Neviaser, declined to comment about why Kazcor’s contract was originally not renewed after 16 years.

GINGERELLA MURDER TRIAL UNDERWAY

Jury selection for Dante Hughes, the alleged killer of Joey Gingerella in Groton in Dec. 2016, began yesterday. Hughes has pleaded not guilty to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and criminal possession of a firearm. He has opted for a jury trial. Hughes rejected an offer from the state to plead guilty in exchange for a 40-year prison sentence, 32 years of which was mandatory. If convicted, he faces up to 75 years in prison.

SHOOTER GETS 12 YEARS

A married Woodstock woman who shot her lover in a jealous rage with a shotgun last year will be going to prison for up to 12 years. Officials said Judy Sirrine pleaded guilty to first-degree assault under the Alford Doctrine. The victim told police Sirrine shot him during an argument about an alleged relationship he had with another woman.

COPS INVITE YOU FOR CUP OF JOE

New London police are inviting the public to have “Coffee with a Cop,” and meet police officers from 8 to 10 this Friday morning at Muddy Waters on Bank St. Police say it gives residents an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work, and to build relationships in an informal setting as opposed to emergency or emotional situations.

NFA TRACK CLOSED

Effective yesterday, the Norwich Free Academy track and turf field is closed for maintenance and repair through Aug. 15th. Work started immediately after last Thursday’s graduation and will be closed to the public until repairs are completed.