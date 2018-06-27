WEDNESDAY EVENING UPDATE

GROTON STABBING

An 18-year old Groton woman has been charged with stabbing another female. Town police say Nateya Linton began following the victim as both were driving in town late Tuesday afternoon. When they were stopped at a traffic light at the corner of the Gold Star Highway and Flanders Road, both got out of their vehicles. Police say Linton allegedly stabbed the victim inside her vehicle as she got back in. Linton was later arrested, and was being held on 25-thousand dollars bond, awaiting court arraignment. Police say the victim was being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

LEDYARD WOMAN DOWN

Ledyard police are trying to figure out why a woman was found with head injuries and other cuts Tuesday night in a traffic breakdown lane. Police say they received a call around 10:25 PM indicating the injured woman was in the breakdown lane of Route 12 near Anderson Drive in Gales Ferry. The 33-year old woman was semi-conscious, but couldn’t tell officers what had happened. She’s listed in serious, but stable condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call town police.

STABILIZATION ON SCHEDULE

It’s been one month since work crews began stabilizing the dilapidated Reid and Hughes building in Downtown Norwich. Project officials say they’ve encountered no unexpected issues, and add that everything is on schedule. Crews began work in the building’s basement, and have been moving up floor by floor. Replacing a large portion of the roof that has collapsed on the right side of the building is expected to be the final part of the stabilization, which is expected to be wrapped-up by early September. Developers hope to build new retail space and apartments on the Main Street site.

TODDLER RESCUED AFTER CAUGHT IN VENT

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) – A Waterford toddler has been rescued from an air conditioning and heating vent. Firefighters were called to the Woodbine Street residence Tuesday morning for a 14-month-old who fell down the ventilation shaft. The boy, Elijah Irizarry, lifted up the vent cover and fell through on the second floor of the house. His mother Kristie Mendes, says he was in a gated area, but just fell in. Fire crews were able to access the crawl space below the home and disassemble the ventilation duct work to rescue the boy. The fire department says this is a good opportunity for parents to check their vents to see if they’re screwed in properly.

DEAD I.D.

New London police have identified the man found unconscious in his Hobron Street apartment Monday. 52-year old Jeffrey Andreana was later pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Police don’t believe his death to be suspicious, nor do they think it’s related to the death of 46-year old Teshua Williams, who was found Sunday in a South Frontage Road parking lot. A report from the Chief Medical Examiner regarding Andreana’s death is still pending.

PRESTON TEXT AMENDMENT APPROVED

Preston’s Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a text amendment needed for a potential residential campground along Route 2. The amendment applies to the resort Commercial Zone, which is between Route 164 and the Hilton Garden Inn. Most of the land is owned by the Mashantucket-Pequot tribe, which is considering the proposed RV park. No formal application has been submitted as of yet. Town officials stress any such proposal would require a public hearing, regarding such issues as noise, traffic, and impact on the neighborhood.

KILLINGLY CHILDREN EAT TAINTED GUMMIES

A 9 year old and three year old child in Dayville is now with other family members as their mother faces charges of giving them gummy candy laced with drugs.. 28-year old Jessica Cusson says the kids got into her supply of the tainted candy. Police were called after the children’s grandmother noted the youngsters appeared intoxicated. Cusson has been charged with risk of injury to a minor, and is to appear in court July 3rd. Both children are believed to have taken candy that had drugs found in cannabis. The 3-year old tested positive for T-H-C, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

RE-TRIAL FOR CONVICTED MURDERER

The man convicted for a 2009 murder in New London will be re-tried. 29-year old Kurtis Turner was sentenced to 60 years behind bars in 2009 for fatally shooting 23-year old Vernell “Tanko’ Marshall outside the former Ernie’s Cafe on Bank Street, due to an argument the two had. The state Appellate Court says Turner deserves a new trial because the prosecution failed to correct a witness’s false testimony. Turner was in court this week, and had bond set at 2-million dollars. He’s due back in court July 6th.

GOVERNOR ADVOCATES LEGISLATION ON ANTI-ABORTION CENTERS

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging the state’s General Assembly to adopt legislation in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on anti-abortion “crisis pregnancy centers.” The Democrat says Wednesday that lawmakers should pass legislation in the upcoming session that bans false and “deceptive advertising practices;” something he says is associated with the facilities that seek to prevent abortions. The 5-4 ruling on NILFA v. Becerra reversed a lower court decision upholding a California law requiring the centers to more fully disclose what they are. Malloy says future legislation should require all providers to offer information regarding how to access “comprehensive reproductive health care” upon request. He also wants crisis pregnancy centers to be required to disclose that they often do not have licensed medical providers on staff.

STATE COLLEGE ACCOUNTS HACKED

The company that runs one of Connecticut’s college savings accounts says it doesn’t appear$1.4 million was fraudulently withdrawn because the thieves obtained the account holders’ personal information from TIAA-CREFF’s website or any of its associated vendors. Chad Peterson, a spokesman for TIAA-CREFF’s Tuition Financing Inc., said Wednesday the facts show the culprits obtained the personally identifiable information from a source other than Tuition Financing Inc. or the Connecticut Higher Education Trust, also known as CHET. That information was then used to gain unauthorized access to the savings accounts. State Treasurer Denise Nappier says 21 CHET Direct 529 savings plans were breached. Of the $1.4 million taken, $442,540 was recovered or stopped. TIAA-CREFF is replenishing the accounts. Peterson says the company has found no evidence of any additional fraud.

OPIOID TREATMENT PROGRAM LAUNCHED

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut is launching an opioid treatment program for youth in the state. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy was joined by Department of Children and Families Commissioner Joette Katz Wednesday to announce the start of the ASSERT Treatment Model. The program provides a combination of intensive family treatment, medically-assisted treatment and recovery support aid for patients who are under 21 for up to a year. Officials say the goal of the system is to combine treatments to eliminate barriers for receiving care. The program can serve up to 94 patients along with their families. Malloy says opioid crisis has impacted young people as well as adults. He says the state can’t afford to “brush addiction under the rug” any longer. The ATM model is currently only used in Connecticut.