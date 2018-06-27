WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE

FIGHT LED TO FATAL SHOOTING

New London police say an incident over a game of pool led to a fight that led to the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Joshua Fine in April. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Fine’s girlfriend said something to David Edwards that made Fine jealous. Edwards and Fine met later outside when Edwards allegedly shot Fine. Edwards was on probation at the time of the shooting.

COMO REHAB RIBBON CUTTING TOMORROW

The $800,000 Stonington Community Center project is just about completed. The center, better known as the COMO, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Handicapped access has been improved along with security features, renovated classrooms and office space, new flooring, paint and an outdoor walkway.

NL COUNCIL FORCED TO ADDRESS PETITION

A successful petition drive is forcing the New London City Council to make a choice: repeal the 49-point-9 million dollar general government budget or send it to referendum. Petitioning committee member Dan McSparrin says he’s hoping the council will repeal the budget and make significant cuts. Petitioners are especially upset with a proposed pay-as-you-throw trash program, which is built into the budget. McSparrin says Mayor Mike Passero continues to push the idea, even though it hasn’t been received well by residents. As it stands, the general government budget represents a 3-point-2 percent increase over the current spending plan. Members of the city council will decide later this week whether to take up the budget petition during its Monday meeting. The council is expected to vote on the pay-as-you-throw program on July 16th.

STABBING OCCURS IN GROTON

Groton Town Police were called to a stabbing near Flanders Road and Gold Star Highway just after 5:30 Tuesday afternoon. One victim was transported to a hospital and one person has been taken into custody. The names of the suspect and victim or medical condition of the victim were not released. Police are investigating.

CREDIT UNION MOVING

After being in the basement of the City Municipal Building for decades, the Groton Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union is moving to the Groton Shopping Plaza on Plaza Court. The City of Groton opted not to renew the credit union’s lease. President and CEO Cheryl Dunaj wasn’t happy about the city not renewing its lease at first but has come to take an optimistic view. The credit union was founded in 1956 and first operated at 359 Thames St. It moved into the basement of the municipal building in 1987.

LEDYARD CHANGES TOWN HALL HOURS

Ledyard Town Hall is now open for business four days a week. The new hours are now 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Mayor Fred Allyn III hoped to lengthen daily hours for residents who were working when Town Hall was open, while also making sure hours weren’t added or subtracted from the schedules of Town Hall employees. Two public employee unions were advised of the need for the change and although they overwhelmingly accepted the change, it was not unanimous.