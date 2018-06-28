THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

FOXWOODS PROVIDES ONLINE ROULETTE

Foxwoods Resort Casino is now providing international, live-stream access to play at a roulette table in the Grand Pequot Tower’s Club Newport VIP lounge. An unlimited number of online players can place bets on mobile devices and computers via online gaming operators, including LeoVegas and the Betsson Group. Seth Young, a Foxwoods’ executive director of online gaming, said this is an historic “first”!!! Both the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and the Mohegan Tribe, have urged state lawmakers to introduce legislation legalizing online gaming as well as sports betting.

LEDYARD CONSIDERING PAY-AS-YOU-THROW

Ledyard officials are looking into shifting to a pay-as-you-throw trash system, same as Montville and New London , if recycling doesn’t improve. They say the change is being discussed because of an evolving recycling market, an inadequate level of recycling and because it’s projected to save money for the town. Pay-as-you-throw systems are expected to reduce waste by encouraging residents to compost more, increase recycling and generally be more conscientious of what they throw out.

MONTVILLE CHANGING TAX COLLECTION POLICY

Montville officials are looking to change an outdated tax collection policy by enforcing quicker payment of overdue taxes. Currently, delinquent taxpayers have as much as two years to pay after receiving a warning. The new policy proposal cuts that time in half. The current tax collection policy hasn’t been updated in about ten years.

RIDE OVER BRIDGE TO IMPROVE

The state De­part­ment of Trans­porta­tion said it is aware of complaints and it is considering ways to im­prove the ride qual­ity for cars trav­el­ing over the newly installed bridge expansion joints in the left lanes on the Gold Star Memo­rial Bridge. Sev­eral peo­ple have com­plained that their cars are rat­tled as they drive across the new ex­pan­sion joints in the left lanes on the southbound side. Keith Schoppe, project en­gi­neer for the Gold Star Bridge up­grades, said the issue stems, in part, from the type of joint, the width and the in­stal­la­tion. The joints are re­cessed slightly, so that snow plows don’t dam­age the joints when they pass over them. The joint in­stal­la­tion method was re­vised slightly for the right lanes, so they should ride bet­ter.

FORMER MITCHELL COLLEGE STUDENT ARRESTED

A former Mitchell College student admits to trying to get under aged males to engage in sexual activity over the Internet. Twenty-four-year old Travis McCoy now lives in Houston, Texas, but says while he was attending the New London college between August 2015 and March 2017, he used video chatting services, and Internet gaming systems to entice four males between ages nine and 14 to perform sexually-explicit acts on camera. McCoy pleaded guilty in Hartford Federal Court Wednesday and faces a mandatory minimum ten year prison term September 24th.