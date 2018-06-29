FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

HEATWAVE UPON US

Several towns will be opening cooling centers ahead of the region’s first heatwave. Over the next seven days, temperatures are expected to reach into the 90s and stay there. WFSB-TV Meteorologist Scot Haney says the heat and humidity will rise to dangerous levels this weekend, especially Sunday. Doctors are warning us to be careful during the heatwave and know the symptoms of heat related illnesses like a throbbing headache or feeling light-headed or weak. They say signs of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke can come on quickly. You can always utilize 2-1-1 to find a cooling center near you.

INFO AVAILABLE ON PAY-AS-YOU-THROW

Montville officials say they will provide informational flyers on the proposed pay-as-you-throw program at the town’s transfer station. They will also upload a presentation along with frequently asked questions to the town website, and hold at least one more session to further inform the public. If the program is approved, residents using the transfer station will receive at least 50 plastic bags from the town when they pay their $55 annual sticker fee. Whether the town will give 15- or 30-gallon bags remains to be decided.

NPU CONTESTING FOI REQUEST

Norwich Public Utilities is seeking reversal of a state Freedom of Information hearing officer’s decision that NPU release three pages of notes in the investigation of a 2015 sexual harassment complaint against then-utilities commission Chairman James Sullivan. The notes were written by NPU General Manager John Bilda. “The Day” had requested them under the Freedom of Information Act. The FOI commission will consider the hearing officer’s decision and the NPU appeal at its July 11th meeting in Hartford.

NEW PROGRAM ADDRESSES OPIOID ABUSE

It’s called the ASSERT Treatment Model, and it’s a new, federally funded program that will use three types of evidence-based treatments to keep Connecticut adolescents with opioid use disorder from spiraling out of control. Non-profit United Community and Family Services will administer the model locally. Clinicians will visit youth accepted to the program two to three times a week. They’ll also work with each client’s immediate support system, whomever that may be. It’s expected many referrals to the program will come from probation officers and the state Department of Children and Families but doctors, psychiatrists, therapists and families themselves can refer an adolescent.

MYSTIC EATERY CLOSING

The Mystic Boathouse on Coogan Boulevard is closing its doors this evening after eight years. Co-owner John Hewes previously ran the Seahorse Restaurant in Noank, Seahorse on the Thames, and Skippers Dock in Stonington. The restaurant became known as a place to go after the Mystic Irish Parade, as it would be celebrating both St. Patrick’s Day and its birthday, having opened on March 17, 2010.

QUICK HITTING STORM CAUSES PROBLEMS

Torrential rains and damaging winds accompanied a quick hitting storm Thursday morning, leaving almost 17,000 Eversource customers without power in East Lyme and Waterford and disrupting train service. Old Lyme saw 3,300 customers lose power, while Montville, Salem and New London reported close to 1,000 outages. Eversource reporting power was restored by evening. East Lyme officials said water service went down on Riverview Road between Society and Forest roads and also within Gorton Lake Shores. Water as far north as the Flanders Four Corners area was dirty as a result. Officials say the water wasn’t a health threat but could stain clothing.