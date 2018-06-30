SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

1st Heatwave Of 2018 Is Here

With the heat bearing down on us you can expect poor air quality. Children and people with asthma are most at risk for experiencing symptoms today.and everyone, including healthy adults will be at risk Sunday and Monday when ozone levels are forecast to reach Unhealthy levels. Health officials advise adults with asthma to limit prolonged outdoor exertion today, and everyone should limit all outdoor exertion on Sunday and Monday since ozone levels could potentially reach Unhealthy levels again due the extreme heat. Peak ozone levels are predicted to occur each day between 12-8 PM EDT. However, since temperatures will still be very warm and residual elevated ozone levels during the evenings and early morning hours, be advised to limit your outdoor activity or exercise even before and after times of peak ozone levels to minimize health effects.

New London Woman Arrested On Fraudulent Debit Card Transactions

Waterford, Ct. – Waterford Police allege that a 24-year-old New London woman swindled a senior female with mental disorders out of more than $2,000 through fraudulent debit card transactions. Divona Johnson faces 11 charges including criminal impersonation and larceny after allegedly using an elderly woman’s debit card to rack up seven fraudulent cash transfers and purchases between May 30 and June 1 at several area stores and Foxwoods Resort Casino. Police arrested Johnson on Friday morning and she is being held on $30,000 bond. Johnson was charged with seven counts of illegal use of credit card, second-degree identity theft, criminal impersonation, third-degree larceny and first-degree larceny. Her next court date was not immediately available.

Beaches Closed Due To Bacteria Found In Water

Four state park beaches, including Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gardner Lake State Park in Salem, were closed friday after Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials found elevated bacteria levels caused by Thursday’s heavy rain. The beaches were re-tested for bacteria Friday, and officials said they expected results from the testing to be available today.

Firefighters Battle Blaze On Pierce Street In Westerly

Firefighters from Westerly and neighboring towns spent Friday morning battling a blaze on Pierce St. while trying to stay cool in spite of rising temperatures. Neighbors said residents of the three-story, three-family home escaped safely, but some pets may not have. Firefighters were rotating to keep cool, spending about 20 minutes fighting flames before heading to the Providence Canteen to drink water and get hosed down.

Fire Damages Estate-Style Home In Old Lyme

Old Lyme, Ct. – A malfunctioning air conditioner caused a fire that displaced seven people and damaged a $1.2 million estate-style home of former First Selectman Timothy Griswold. Firefighters were called to 13 Griswold Point Road just after midnight Friday morning and found fire on the second floor. With the help of firemen everyone made it out safely, except for one person who was taken to a clinic for smoke inhalation.

Bedroom Fire Displaces 4

Taftville, Ct. – A Friday morning bedroom fire has displaced four residents of 50 Norwich Ave. in Taftville. Firefighters were able to put down the blaze in the two-story home within about 20 minutes. Only the bedroom where the fire began was damaged. The Red Cross was helping one adult and three children. It wasn’t clear when they’ll be able to return home. No one was reported injured.

Police ID Man Who Died Jumping From Yantic River Falls