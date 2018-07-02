MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

It’s official, we are in a heat wave as temps soared well into the 90s on Sunday. Channel 3 Meteorologist Mike Cameron declared the heat wave at noon on Sunday, where the temperature hit 90 degrees in Windsor Locks. In addition, he said towns and cities were seeing heat indices, which measures the heat and humidity, between 100 and 103. The heat continues into the week, with temperatures reaching well into the 90s each day. The risk of thunderstorms on Monday is low, however there is a slight chance on Tuesday. There could be a better chance for storms on Wednesday, July 4.

HEAD OF PRISONS PROMISES IMPROVED HEALTH CARE

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The head of Connecticut’s prison system is promising improved care as his department takes over the inmates’ health system from the University of Connecticut. The change, scheduled to take effect Sunday, comes after recent criticism of UConn Health, including an auditor’s report last year that found inadequate medical care, which auditors said posed a risk to the health of inmates and exposed the state to litigation. Commissioner Scott Semple says the move will allow him to choose the best providers and put money into priority areas, such as medication assisted therapy for substance abuse. UConn’s Correctional Managed Health Care unit has been responsible for all global medical, mental health, pharmacy, and dental services from the Connecticut Department of Correction since November 1997, a contract worth about $140 million a year.

UCONN HIRES FIRST WOMAN DENTAL SCHOOL DEAN

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has hired a woman to serve as dean of its dental school for the first time in that school’s more than 50-year history. Sharon Gordon takes over from Dr. R. Lamont MacNeil, who is stepping down after 12 years to become chair of the Board of the American Dental Education Association. He will remain on UConn’s faculty. Gordon is currently the associate dean for innovation and discovery at East Carolina University’s School of Dental Medicine in Greenville, North Carolina. UConn says her research has focused on improving the management of pain and accelerating oral wound healing following injury or cancer treatment.

CONCRETE BENCHES IN NIANTIC VANDALIZED

Several concrete benches in Niantic appear to have been tossed over a boardwalk railing onto some rocks lining a beach below. It happened along the boardwalk near the Hold in the Wall Beach entrance, according to town officials. A Channel 3 crew counted at least six vandalized benches. Parks and Recreation Department officials said it happened at some point during the overnight hours. Police have been investigating since Monday morning. They said there are surveillance cameras in the area so they’ll be taking a look at them.

COAST GUARD ACADEMY-SWAB SUMMER

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A new class of cadets is arriving this week at the Coast Guard Academy in Connecticut for the start of the training program known as swab summer. About 292 men and women are expected for the seven-week training program that begins Monday. The new arrivals will receive haircuts, uniforms and administrative processing before a swearing-in ceremony. Cadets attend the academy at no cost for four years and graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree and an obligation to serve at least five years in the Coast Guard. The incoming class this year includes international students from Cambodia, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Belize, Madagascar, Palau, Mexico, Jordan, Rwanda, Ukraine and Panama.

HEAT SAFETY

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials are urging residents to take precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses. The National Weather Service says heat and humidity will be building across the region and temperatures could top 90 degrees through July Fourth. The department recommends drinking more fluids than usual and avoiding alcohol or liquids that contain a lot of sugar. It also recommends checking in on friends and neighbors, staying in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible, wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing and limiting outdoor activities. Health Department Director Health Nicole Alexander-Scott says extreme heat can be dangerous, particularly for young and elderly people. The health department says heat exhaustion and heat stroke are of particular concern during periods of extreme heat.