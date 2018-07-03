TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

In the race to keep up with MGM Springfield, a decades-old alcohol policy at the Connecticut casinos could be changed. Some are worried, it’ll make the roads a lot more dangerous for locals. Casino-goers know alcohol service ends at 1 a.m. on weekdays and 2 a.m. on the weekends, but now that Massachusetts allowed service to end at 4 a.m. for active gamblers, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods want to level the playing field. The Connecticut casinos see the extended alcohol service as just another incentive for them to cross the border. Lawmakers are considering the request, but several locals said they don’t want it. The competition between the casinos will really heat up when MGM Springfield opens on August 24th.

MAN SENTENCED TO 60 YEARS IN 2017 DEATH

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who fatally shot a man in 2017 has been sentenced to several decades in prison. The Hartford Courant reports 33-year-old Antron Gore was sentenced to 60 years in prison at a Superior Court hearing in Hartford on Monday. His attorney Francis O’Reilly asked the judge to order a new trial, citing juror misconduct leading to the jury’s guilty verdict. The judge denied that request. Prosecutors say Gore shot and killed 37-year-old Jasun Reddick in 2017, and that he was captured on video doing so. Gore maintains his innocence. He was found guilty of murder and criminal use of a firearm.

CONNECTICUT BUDGET

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo is predicting the last fiscal has ended with a lower than anticipated deficit. In his monthly report to the governor, released Monday, the Democrat estimates the fiscal year ended with a $594.5 million deficit. Last month, Lembo predicted Connecticut was on track to end the fiscal year June 30 with a $721 million deficit. The new fiscal year began Sunday. Lembo is attributing the decrease to a combination of lower spending by state agencies and a net improvement in revenues, including a one-time personal income tax windfall. Lembo notes in his report that Connecticut continues to lag behind the nation’s economic recovery from the recession. The state has recovered 81 percent of its overall jobs lost. He says the wages attached to those jobs are weaker.

VETERANS GROUP STANDS BY EX-KLAN LEADER

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Connecticut is standing by an officer who was convicted of crimes involving bigotry as a member of the Ku Klux Klan. The Record-Journal reports that Scott E. Palmer, senior vice commander of Post 591 in Wallingford, was among several Klansmen arrested as a part of an investigation in the mid-1990s into a rising number of hate crimes in the area. Post commander Michael Del Monaco said he is concerned with what Palmer has done for veterans and not his past role with the KKK. Palmer didn’t respond to requests for comment. Palmer was convicted in 1993 of intimidation based on bigotry for punching a customer outside a gay bar. He also pleaded guilty to intimidation based on bigotry for yelling slurs at Hispanic men.

IMMIGRATION PROTEST-HARTFORD

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Hartford have arrested more than 30 people protesting the immigration policies of President Donald Trump outside a federal office building. The Hartford Courant reports that police began arresting people Monday morning when they started blocking entrances to the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building. The building hosts a courthouse and a local office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Protest organizer Carolina Bortolleto said demonstrators want the administration to stop jailing and prosecuting immigrants. Police say 35 protesters were charged with breach of peace and trespass, and one person was charged with interfering with an officer. Over the weekend hundreds of thousands gathered for marches in cities and towns across the country in act of mass resistance against Trump’s immigration policies.

ATTORNEY GENERAL SUES FOSSIL FUEL COMPANIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin has filed a lawsuit against 21 fossil fuel companies demanding damages associated with sea level rise and water cycles. In a complaint filed Monday in Providence County Superior Court, Kilmartin says the companies are knowingly contributing to climate change and the “catastrophic consequences” to the state, its residents and ecosystem. ExxonMobil, BP and Shell are among the defendants. The state alleges in the complaint that companies failed to adequately warn customers, consumers and regulators of the known risks of their products. The complaint also alleges a violation of the state’s Environment Rights Act by companies polluting Rhode Island’s natural resources. A Shell official says the company’s position on climate change has been a matter of public record for decades. ExxonMobil and BP did not immediately respond to request for comment.

GAS PRICES DOWN IN RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down just in time for Fourth of July holiday travel. AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve regular has dropped 3 cents in the past week to an average of $2.92 per gallon. That’s 7 cents higher than the national average and 68 cents per gallon higher than the year-ago average. And even though prices are at their highest point for Independence Day since 2014, they are still 7 cents lower than they were on Memorial Day. AAA found self-serve regular selling for as low as $2.69 per gallon to as high as $3.09.

NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE TO SALUTE INDEPENDENCE DAY

On Wednesday, July 4th, Naval Submarine Base New London will join other military installations in marking our Nation’s 242nd birthday. At noon, the Saluting Battery from Naval Submarine Support Facility’s Weapons Department will commence a 21-gun salute honoring the anniversary of the United States. The Saluting Battery will fire a single round volley at 30-second intervals until the 21-gun tribute is completed. The salute will take place at the Naval Submarine Support Facility Weapons Compound. The gun salute event is not open to members of the general public.

Norwich Harbor Fireworks

We wait all year for these fireworks! Enjoy a fun evening on the Norwich Harbor filled with food trucks, fun crowds, and an amazing fireworks display.