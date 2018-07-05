THURSDAY MORNING UPDATE

NORWICH MELEE

Four adults and a teenager are facing charges after Norwich police say they turned on a woman and attacked her, then smashed her car windows with an 18-month-old child in the back seat. It happened after the woman intervened as the men were attacking someone in the middle of Boswell Avenue early Monday morning. The child was not injured. Police said the man the group had been attacking ran away and has not been identified.

MORE TROUBLE

A 43-year-old Lisbon man has been charged with new crimes, in­clud­ing vi­o­la­tion of probation, as a re­sult of a drunken-driv­ing crash in Durham a year ago. Jason MacLean recently served a 10-year man­slaugh­ter sen­tence for drag­ging a woman to her death with his car in down­town Nor­wich in 2002. The state claims MacLean vi­o­lated the con­di­tions of his pro­ba­tion by us­ing al­co­hol or drugs, ac­cru­ing sev­eral traf­fic vi­o­la­tions, and fail­ing to com­plete com­mu­nity ser­vice.

PATH ACADEMY

Following a state investigation, the Path Academy alternative high school in Windham has surrendered its state charter voluntarily. The school was cited for failing to provide adequate records of 128 students in the past two academy years. Eight Norwich students attended classes at the unauthorized Norwich satellite location at the Our Piece of the Pie facility on Otrobando Avenue. Seven of those Norwich students were part-time students, which is a violation of the charter. The state had paid $1.5 million dollars in charter tuition payments — $11,000 per student in each year.

GROTON SAVINGS

An ef­fort to re­duce Gro­ton green­house gas emis­sions by 20-per­ cent in two years has received a boost. It’s all because of a decision to con­vert around 1,500 of the town-owned street­lights to LED lights. Since switch­ing to LED street­lights 17 months ago, Gro­ton has seen a 67-per­cent re­duc­tion in en­ergy use and green­house gas emis­sions re­lated to its street­lights. Officials say it amounts to a savings of about $100,000 a year.