FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE

MILLSTONE UPDATE

Officials at Dominion Energy have told regulators that Millstone Power Station faces closure unless the state fully considers the plant’s benefits to the environment and regional grid during an upcoming electricity auction. This year, Millstone regulators agreed to let the plant compete among solar, wind and hydropower for fixed-price contracts with state-regulated utilities. Regulators will pick bid winners by the winter and approve contracts by next spring.

STARRWOOD NO MORE

The store shelves will soon be completely empty at the Starrwood Food Market in Taftville. Officials at the Norwich Avenue grocery store say the doors will close for good within two to three weeks. The property’s landlord is being blamed for the closure. City mayor Peter Nystrom says he’s been working with Starrwood to find a new location in the city. He says it’ll most likely be in a smaller “footprint” than the current location. He expects the other tenants in the Starrwood’s shopping center to relocate in the future.

SALEM ROAD WORK

As part of an ongoing safety improvement project, the state Department of Transportation will be milling and paving on Route 85 in Salem beginning July 12th. Road work to improve sight lines will be done nightly from 6 pm to 8 am between the Shady Brook picnic area and Skyline Drive. Traffic will be limited to alternating one-way traffic. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

THAMES RIVER MILESTONE

In 2014, Attorney Robert Rear­don’s ten-year long pend­ing class-ac­tion law­suit on be­half of the Thames River Apartment res­i­dents in New London led to a court-stip­u­lated agreement that required people to seek new housing. Rear­don was in New Lon­don Superior Court yesterday to say the goal of finding better homes for the Thames River fam­i­lies has been achieved. The troubled apartments have been officially closed and padlocked.