SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE

New Law Adds Penalties For Driving Drunk With Child In Car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A new law has taken effect in Rhode Island to increase the penalty for being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a child in the vehicle. The General Assembly said Friday it was one of many bills the governor signed this week. It took effect immediately. The legislation adds an immediate license suspension and fine for a first offense. The violation had already triggered an additional sentence of up to a year in prison that can’t be suspended or deferred. A subsequent conviction would become a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, license suspension, fines and other penalties. Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat, and Rep. Robert Nardolillo, a Coventry Republican, sponsored it, saying there needs to be more serious consequences for the offense.

Construction Worker Dies In Fall At Site Along I-95

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) – A worker has died after falling from scaffolding at a construction site along Interstate 95 in Darien. Police say the man lost his footing and fell 20 feet on Thursday while doing surface work on a storage facility. The Greenwich Time reports there is no suspicion of foul play. The man’s identity was not released. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into whether there were any violations of workplace safety standards.

Groton City Police Make Arrest In Attempted Abduction

A 34-year-old Stonington man has been arrested in connection with attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl on June 25th in Groton. Matthew Klotz was hiding between bushes, when he grabbed a female teenager and tried to force her into a vehicle. The teen fought back and got away. Klotz was taken into custody 3 day’s later in Milford when troopers pulled him over on Interstate 95 in Milford. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond. Records show Klotz is a registered sex offender.

Precautionary Lockdown Lifted For Groton Schools, Summer Programs

Groton Town police were called to what was at first reported to be a domestic violence incident around 6 o’clock Friday morning. Then it turned out to be someone making threats with a BB gun. It happened near Midway Oval where schools and summer programs were put on a precautionary lockdown. The male suspect had fled the scene but was tracked by K9 after an Amtrak officer spotted him on a Groton trail. By 9:30 a.m. police had taken him into custody. A BB gun was found.

Nitrogen Tanker That Caught Fire In Clinton Overturns On Route 32 In Franklin

(WFSB)

A tanker carrying liquid nitrogen that caught fire around 4:30 Friday morning on I-95 in Clinton overturned in Franklin when it tipped over and rolled off the tow truck while it was being towed to Bozrah. It happened just before 11:30AM. Police closed Rt 32 between Newpark Avenue and Route 2 for a few hours. Businesses and homes in the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reports of injuries.

Ocean Avenue Road Work Continues – Without Detours

A $1.8 million paving project underway on Ocean Avenue resumed yesterday in New London. Public Works officials say half of the project is complete from Greenway Road to Neptune Avenue. Crews will be preparing today to begin work from Greenway Road north to Niles Hill Road. Traffic delays last weekend resulted from detours and a gas leak. The state-funded project last weekend involved detours around the work area and, coupled with a gas leak and crowds at Ocean Beach Park on Saturday, led to traffic delays in the area. Detours could occur around July 15 for putting down multiple layers of asphalt.

Ospreys Abandon Ocean Beach Nest, Raising Concerns

Ospreys have nested atop a light tower in the parking lot of Ocean Beach Park for decades – some claim as far back as 1940. They’ve returning each spring to breed, lay eggs and raise their young. But, something changed this year. The chicks are gone and the adults have abandoned the nest. People are concerned. Data collected from the Osprey Nation project, which started midway through the 2014 season, show failure rates for nests for the past three years to be 20 percent, 8.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The failure could be related to everything from newly installed bulbs in the light tower to a change in traffic flow in the parking lot to aggressive gulls.

Two Charged After Stealing Car, intentionally Hitting 2 Police Cruisers

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB)

State Police have arrested two people accused of fleeing from police and colliding with two state police cruisers during an attempted traffic stop on July 4th. It happened on I-95 southbound in East Lyme. Troopers say a stolen car from Middletown was spotted and clocked going 88 mph in a 55mph zone. When officers tried to stop the car, the driver 28 year old John Rogers of Hartford refused. Old Lyme police deployed stop sticks, but the car kept going and was finally stopped by state troopers. No injuries were reported. Police say the passenger, 34-year-old Staci Trudeau, of Moosup is accused of stealing the vehicle and was charged with third-degree larceny. Rogers is facing multiple charges including illegal operation while under suspension and first-degree reckless endangerment. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned yesterday. Trudeau was issued a $5,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court later this month.