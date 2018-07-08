SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE

Norwich police are searching the area for a 2-year-old child who is believed to be with his mother. Police are assisting the Dept. of Children and Families in locating 2-year-old Leland Wysoczynski, who is believed to be with his mom Lindsey Wysoczynski. The pair has been missing since Friday. The child is not believed to be in any immediate danger. Leland has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information should contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561.

MULTIPLE INJURIES IN HARTFORD PORCH COLLAPSE

Emergency crews have responded to a home in Hartford where a porch collapsed. It happened on Campfield Avenue, where the floor of a porch dropped. Multiple injuries, among adults and children, have been reported.

SPECIAL PRISON UNIT OPENING FOR YOUNG FEMALE INMATES

NIANTIC, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials will mark the opening of a new unit for young female prisoners. Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and Department of Correction Commissioner Scott Semple will be on hand Monday for the opening ceremony of the WORTH Unit at York Correctional Institution in Niantic, the state women’s prison. WORTH stands for Women Overcoming Recidivism Through Hard Work. The unit will house young female offenders, ages 18 to 25, who are working to achieve successful lives after prison. It’s modeled after the TRUE Unit for young male offenders that opened in March 2017 at the Cheshire Correctional Institution. TRUE stands for Truthfulness, Respect, Understanding and Elevating. It focuses on helping inmates through educational programs, family engagement and mentorships with older inmates, including some serving life sentences.

TWO IN NEW LONDON ARRESTED FOR DRUGS, PROSTITUTION

New London police have arrested two people, accused of being involved in prostitution. Police arrested Melissa Crickmore and Matthew Brown early Saturday morning near Winthrop Boulevard and Huntington Street. Crickmore is charged with prostitution. Brown is accused of “promoting prostitution.” Both live in New London and are also charged with drug possession.

2 CHARGED WITH BASEBALL MEMORABILIA THEFT

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they have recovered items stolen from an area baseball franchise. The Hartford Courant reports a local man and juvenile were arrested Friday for breaking in to the downtown ballpark of the Hartford Yard Goats, a minor league baseball team. Police say they got away with an iPad, and memorabilia from the first pitch in franchise history. The items were recovered during an investigation of a separate larceny. The juvenile suspect there fit the description of one of the stadium burglars. Yuan Dariel Cruz-Fuentes is charged with third-degree larceny and burglary. He has additional drug charges for heroin and cocaine found in his home. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. An attorney for Cruz-Fuentes could not be identified. The juvenile has a summons for similar burglary charges.

RHODE ISLAND DUI PENALTIES

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new law has taken effect in Rhode Island to increase the penalty for being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs with a child in the vehicle. The General Assembly said Friday it was one of many bills the governor signed this week. It took effect immediately. The legislation adds an immediate license suspension and fine for a first offense. The violation had already triggered an additional sentence of up to a year in prison that can’t be suspended or deferred. A subsequent conviction would become a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, license suspension, fines and other penalties. Sen. Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat, and Rep. Robert Nardolillo, a Coventry Republican, sponsored it, saying there needs to be more serious consequences for the offense.

RHODE ISLAND VAPING BAN

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Electronic cigarettes and vaping are now banned at Rhode Island workplaces. A new law, recently signed by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, took effect this week. It adds the use of electronic cigarettes, vaporizers and similar products designed for electronic, vapor or aerosol delivery of nicotine to the definition of smoking in the Public Health and Workplace Safety Act. That 2005 law banned smoking in most enclosed public spaces, including private businesses. Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio sponsored the new legislation to protect workers and the public from secondhand nicotine vapors. He says the state must address newer forms of smoking and the legislation brings the law up to date to address smoking in all its forms.