MONDAY EVENING UPDATE

WOMEN’S PRISON UNIT

A new unit at Connecticut’s prison for women that will house inmates no older than 25 is aimed at reducing the risk of recidivism. The unit at York Correctional Institution in Niantic is modeled on a similar one that opened last year for young male offenders at the Cheshire Correctional Institution. Female inmates who are between the ages of 18 and 25 and nearing the end of their sentences are eligible for placement in the unit.

HOUSING PLAN

Governor Dannel Malloy has announced a spending plan for the purpose of ensuring housing for Puerto Rico evacuees residing in the state. The Democratic governor has announced a plan to spend a $600,000 appropriation that was included in the state budget adjustment bill to ensure housing assistance for the group. The Department of Housing has determined that $250,000 of that will be used to provide 100 households with first month’s rent and a security deposit.

A worker fell 30 feet at a Groton water treatment plant on Monday. Officials said the person fell into a tank at the plant. There is an active construction project happening at the water filtration plant. The victim has serious injuries. They were taken by ambulance to Groton Airport, then flown to a hospital by Life Star. There was no additional information about the fall.

RI CANDIDATE RESCUED

A candidate for governor in Rhode Island had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after his yacht hit a rock while he was blasting music at beachgoers to draw attention to his campaign. Joe Trillo thanked first responders for rescuing him and three others on Sunday near Charlestown. He said they hit a rock that wasn’t charted and started taking on water. The Coast Guard, which posted a photo on Facebook, says Trillo was 100 to 300 yards from shore.