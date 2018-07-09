MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

COURTNEY TO ENDORSE LAMONT
(Groton, CT) — Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont is expected to pick up another congressional endorsement today. Lamont is traveling to Groton for an appearance with second district Congressman Joe Courtney. He’s expected to formally endorse Lamont, joining first district Congressman John Larson, who endorsed the Greenwich businessman last week. Lamont is the Democratic party endorsed candidate, and is facing a challenge from Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in the primary next month.
TODISCO STEPS DOWN
Stonington Board of Education Chairman Frank Todisco has resigned. Todisco has served as its chairman since November 2013, and cited job and family responsibilities for the reason he will vacate the position. Todisco said a recent promotion has led to more travel, which along with his many school board responsibilities, has impacted his time with his family. The school board’s Democratic members will now choose a replacement to serve out the remainder of Todisco’s term. The full board will then elect a new chairman.
BRIDGE MAY FINALLY BE REPAIRED
North Stonington First Selectman Mike Urgo says he’s optimistic after talking with Westerly officials about the bridge on Boombridge Road that connects Westerly and North Stonington. The bridge has been closed for ten years and both towns are looking forward to obtaining the funding needed for the reconstruction after so long. Urgo said the design work for the bridge is nearly completed, and the hope is to put the project out to bid this fall with construction to begin next spring.
SHIP SAILING OUT THIS MORNING
For almost two years, the Viking long ship The Draken has undergone maintenance and raised funds for the next leg of its voyage. While it’s been at the Mystic Seaport Museum, it was also open for tours. Last month, it participated in the museum’s Viking Days, which attracted large crowds. This morning, it will leave through the 10:40 opening of the Mystic drawbridge on its way to Boothbay Harbor, Maine, which is the first of 14 planned stops in harbors along the East Coast. The 115 foot long ship is powered by sails and oars, with a crew of 32.
BEAR SPOTTED IN WATERFORD
Waterford police say they received two separate reports of a black bear walking out of the woods onto Rt 85 Sunday night. The bear then walked back into the woods. Although the bear’s visit was “uneventful,” police are encouraging residents to be aware of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s “Do’s and Don’t’s for bears.