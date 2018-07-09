MONDAY MORNING UPDATE

COURTNEY TO ENDORSE LAMONT

(Groton, CT) — Democratic candidate for governor Ned Lamont is expected to pick up another congressional endorsement today. Lamont is traveling to Groton for an appearance with second district Congressman Joe Courtney. He’s expected to formally endorse Lamont, joining first district Congressman John Larson, who endorsed the Greenwich businessman last week. Lamont is the Democratic party endorsed candidate, and is facing a challenge from Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in the primary next month.

TODISCO STEPS DOWN

Ston­ing­ton Board of Ed­u­ca­tion Chair­man Frank Todisco has resigned. Todisco has served as its chair­man since Novem­ber 2013, and cited job and fam­ily re­spon­si­bil­i­ties for the reason he will vacate the position. Todisco said a recent promotion has led to more travel, which along with his many school board re­spon­si­bil­i­ties, has im­pact­ed his time with his fam­ily. The school board’s Demo­cratic mem­bers will now choose a re­place­ment to serve out the re­main­der of Todisco’s term. The full board will then elect a new chair­man.

BRIDGE MAY FINALLY BE REPAIRED

North Ston­ing­ton First Select­man Mike Urgo says he’s optimistic after talking with West­erly of­fi­cials about the bridge on Boombridge Road that connects Westerly and North Stonington. The bridge has been closed for ten years and both towns are looking forward to obtaining the funding needed for the reconstruction after so long. Urgo said the de­sign work for the bridge is nearly com­pleted, and the hope is to put the project out to bid this fall with con­struc­tion to be­gin next spring.

SHIP SAILING OUT THIS MORNING

For almost two years, the Viking long ship The Draken has undergone main­te­nance and raised funds for the next leg of its voy­age. While it’s been at the Mystic Seaport Museum, it was also open for tours. Last month, it par­tic­i­pated in the mu­seum’s Vik­ing Days, which at­tracted large crowds. This morning, it will leave through the 10:40 opening of the Mystic drawbridge on its way to Booth­bay Har­bor, Maine, which is the first of 14 planned stops in har­bors along the East Coast. The 115 foot long ship is pow­ered by sails and oars, with a crew of 32.

BEAR SPOTTED IN WATERFORD

Waterford police say they received two separate reports of a black bear walking out of the woods onto Rt 85 Sunday night. The bear then walked back into the woods. Although the bear’s visit was “uneventful,” police are encouraging residents to be aware of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s “Do’s and Don’t’s for bears.