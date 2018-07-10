TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE

SPECIAL ED MEETING

City and town officials gather at Norwich City Hall to discuss the rising cost of special education. Preston First Selectman Bob Congdon says the state is required to provide every child with equal access to education, but the current Education Cost Sharing grant formula makes that virtually impossible. Some local officials criticized the high number of costly state and federal education mandates. Groton senator Heather Somers says town officials need to be more willing to consider regionalizing education to help save money. Last night’s forum was organized by Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom. He’s hoping for another meeting next month.

SAILOR LAWSUIT

A former U.S. Navy sailor who spent a year in prison for taking photos in classified areas of a nuclear submarine based in Connecticut wants to sue the Justice Department and several former government officials including President Barack Obama. 31-year-old Kristian Saucier, who was pardoned in May by President Donald Trump, filed an action Monday in federal court in New York seeking a jury trial or $20 million in damages. Saucier says his constitutional rights to equal protection under the laws were violated. He says he was treated more harshly than others in higher positions who’ve mishandled classified information, including Hillary Clinton and retired Gen. David Petraeus.

EX-OFFICIAL HARASSMENT

A former town official from Connecticut is facing charges that stemmed from a sexual relationship he had with a teenage girl. Former Farmington Town Councilor Jon Landry was arraigned Monday on misdemeanor charges of harassment and interfering with police. The charges stem from Landry’s alleged threats against the now 22-year-old woman and his use of the “assumed name” in talking to police. Landry and his lawyer declined comment.