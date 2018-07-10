TUESDAY MORNING UPDATE

LEADERS TALK SPECIAL ED COSTS

City and town officials gather at Norwich City Hall to discuss the rising cost of special education. Preston First Selectman Bob Congdon says the state is required to provide every child with equal access to education, but the current Education Cost Sharing grant formula makes that virtually impossible, calling it a system designed to fail. Some local officials criticized the high number of costly state and federal education mandates. Chaplin Representative Doug Dubitsky says he recently met with Norwich Superintendent Abby Dolliver to compile a list of unfunded mandates that numbered hundreds over 25 pages. Groton senator Heather Somers says town officials need to be more willing to consider regionalizing education to help save money. Last night’s forum was organized by Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom. He’s hoping for another meeting next month.

SAILOR SUING

A former Gro­ton sailor wants to sue the Depart­ment of Jus­tice, former Pres­i­dent Barack Obama, among others, al­leg­ing they vi­o­lated his con­sti­tu­tional right to equal pro­tec­tion un­der the law. Thirty-one-year-old Kris­tian Saucier, who spent a year in fed­eral prison for tak­ing pho­tos in clas­si­fied ar­eas of a nu­clear at­tack sub­ma­rine, filed the suit Mon­day seek­ing a jury trial or $20 mil­lion in dam­ages.

PAVING TONIGHT ON GOLD STAR

The remainder of the deck on the southbound Gold Star Bridge is ready to be repaved and work will begin tonight. There should be minimal impact to traffic tonight. On Wednesday night, work will require a lane closure on the bridge. The work is needed following a diesel spill that occurred at some point on the new pavement. You can expect the closure to take place from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

COUNCIL APPROVES QUICKER TAX COLLECTION

The Montville property tax collection policy to enforce quicker payment and to prevent residents from falling more than a year behind has been unanimously backed by the Montville Town Council. The town will be able to issue nonpayment notices in almost half the time of the current two year policy. The warnings to homeowners say attorneys could begin foreclosure proceedings. Several officials say while the changes will inspire more timely payment, it will also help many residents in the long run.

CORREA GETS PUBLIC DEFENDER

The man ac­cused of killing three mem­bers of the Lindquist fam­ily in Griswold will be get­ting a state-ap­pointed at­tor­ney later this month. Sergio Correa smiled at fam­ily mem­bers and com­plained about his prison con­di­tions when he ap­peared at in court yesterday. At his ar­raign­ment in June, Cor­rea told the judge that his sis­ter, who im­pli­cated him in the crimes in an in­ter­view with de­tec­tives, is ly­ing.

CANDIDATES TO DEBATE

Stonington Selectwoman Kate Rotella, and challenger Chris Donahue of Pawcatuck will square off in a debate on Monday July 16th at 7 p.m. at the new Emergency Services Building in North Stonington. At stake is the Democratic candidate for the 43rd District state representative seat. The winner of the August 14th primary will face Republican Shaun Mastroianni in November with the winner filling the seat vacated by nine-term Representative Diana Urban of North Stonington.

COURTNEY BACKS LAMONT

Congressman Joe Courtney is backing Ned Lamont for governor. The endorsement came yesterday at the Boilermakers Local 614 Hall in Groton. Courtney says it’s all about one thing, training. Courtney says Lamont will be focused like a laser beam on training and education as Electric Boat increases employment. Lamont, a Greenwich businessman who has made his money in cable television, will face off against Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim in the Aug. 14 primary.